Search

Advanced search

St Edmunds volunteers raise £11,500 since August as bid for £190,000 roof repairs continues

PUBLISHED: 13:52 01 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:52 01 December 2018

Church Wardens, Pat Briggs and Linda Stratton raise the roof at Kessingland St Edmunds Church by calling on people to sponsor a batch of thatch.

Church Wardens, Pat Briggs and Linda Stratton raise the roof at Kessingland St Edmunds Church by calling on people to sponsor a batch of thatch.

Archant

Volunteers fighting to raise £190,000 to restore a church roof remain undeterred in their mission after raising £11,500 since August.

The appeal was launched to Raise the Roof at St Edmunds Church in Kessingland, near Lowestoft “to make our church safe,” according to church officials.

The thatched roof of the church and building itself in need of urgent repairs, and their next fundraising event will be held on the second weekend in December with the Crib Festival Weekend.

Helena Lord, of the church, said despite the massive amount raised and the overwhelming support, “it is rough going raising money.”

She said: “A lot of people are coming in tracing their records, and we have the sponsor a ‘batch of thatch’ which people are buying for their loved ones this Christmas.

“We also have a really good group of people who volunteer.”

The Crib Festival Weekend will be a German themed event at the Church.

The event will host a variety of German food, mulled juices, music and dancing.

There will also be a entertainment from the students of Kessingland Primary School who will perform Silent Night in German.

The first event saw a heritage weekend raise £3,236 in August, while a single gift of £5,000 was given anonymously to raise the total to more than £8,000 from the launch weekend, before adding an extra £3,500 through further events.

Speaking at the time, a church spokesperson said: “In order to pay for the work, various fundraising events are being organised and in the very near future we will be seeking grants from various funding bodies.

“It sounds strange perhaps, but having been told that one bundle of thatch costing £15 will cover approximately one square foot of the roof we thought it would be a great idea to ask for sponsorship by parishioners or anyone else who might be interested.”

If you would like to sponsor a ‘batch of thatch’ visit the church’s website www.kessinglandbenefice.uk/st-edmunds or telephone the rector of the Kessingland benefice, Rev Janet Wyer, for further details via 01502 740256

Most Read

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Chippy owner fined almost £50,000 for filthy takeaway and banned from running a food business

Shoreside chip shop, whose owner has been fined for breaching hygiene regulations Picture: Google

Norfolk independent school with £40,000-a-year fees slammed by inspectors

Cre8 Futures Learning Centre's registered address at ABC Wharf, Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth. The school has been rated as

Developer of Norwich’s Anglia Square hopes to avoid paying £8.8m levy

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Policeman from Norfolk denies spying on naked female officer in shower

Police officer Oliver Darby, from Burnham Market, has pleaded not guilty at Inner London Crown Court to one count of observing a person doing a private act for his sexual gratification. Picture: UK LAW NEWS.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Fears raised for future of Golden Triangle pub

Inside the Garden House in Pembroke Road, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I’m ashamed’: Finance boss stole £1 million to fuel online gambling addiction

Steven Girling from Costessey stole £1m from his employer while he was addicted to online gambling. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video WATCH: First look at BBC One’s moving Christmas trailer filmed in Cromer

BBC 1 has launched its Christmas 2018 film, “Wonderland, which will run throughout the Christmas period on the channel. Picture: BBC

Live MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Rotherham – Canaries aim to spoil Paul Warne’s big day

Norwich City return to Carrow Road action as they welcome Paul Warne's Rotherham United hoping to preserve their EFL Championship lead.

Norfolk independent school with £40,000-a-year fees slammed by inspectors

Cre8 Futures Learning Centre's registered address at ABC Wharf, Southgates Road, Great Yarmouth. The school has been rated as
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast