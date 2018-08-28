St Edmunds volunteers raise £11,500 since August as bid for £190,000 roof repairs continues

Church Wardens, Pat Briggs and Linda Stratton raise the roof at Kessingland St Edmunds Church by calling on people to sponsor a batch of thatch. Archant

Volunteers fighting to raise £190,000 to restore a church roof remain undeterred in their mission after raising £11,500 since August.

The appeal was launched to Raise the Roof at St Edmunds Church in Kessingland, near Lowestoft “to make our church safe,” according to church officials.

The thatched roof of the church and building itself in need of urgent repairs, and their next fundraising event will be held on the second weekend in December with the Crib Festival Weekend.

Helena Lord, of the church, said despite the massive amount raised and the overwhelming support, “it is rough going raising money.”

She said: “A lot of people are coming in tracing their records, and we have the sponsor a ‘batch of thatch’ which people are buying for their loved ones this Christmas.

“We also have a really good group of people who volunteer.”

The Crib Festival Weekend will be a German themed event at the Church.

The event will host a variety of German food, mulled juices, music and dancing.

There will also be a entertainment from the students of Kessingland Primary School who will perform Silent Night in German.

The first event saw a heritage weekend raise £3,236 in August, while a single gift of £5,000 was given anonymously to raise the total to more than £8,000 from the launch weekend, before adding an extra £3,500 through further events.

Speaking at the time, a church spokesperson said: “In order to pay for the work, various fundraising events are being organised and in the very near future we will be seeking grants from various funding bodies.

“It sounds strange perhaps, but having been told that one bundle of thatch costing £15 will cover approximately one square foot of the roof we thought it would be a great idea to ask for sponsorship by parishioners or anyone else who might be interested.”

If you would like to sponsor a ‘batch of thatch’ visit the church’s website www.kessinglandbenefice.uk/st-edmunds or telephone the rector of the Kessingland benefice, Rev Janet Wyer, for further details via 01502 740256