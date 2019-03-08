The Mayor is a daddy! City cult hero and partner welcome first child in Halloween treat

It was definitely treat and not trick on Halloween for Norwich City star Kenny McLean and his partner Brogan.

The popular midfielder, who gained cult status after declaring himself mayor of Norwich during promotion celebrations in May, welcomed his first child on October 31.

The Mayor and his wife welcomed a daughter into the world on Halloween morning, naming her Marcy.

Posting on Twitter, the Scottish international wrote: "This morning my daughter was born and she couldn't be more perfect. Marcy McLean 31/10/19."

The post was accompanied with a picture of the bundle of joy dressed in a spooky pumpkin costume, reading "so cute it's scary".

The pair were congratulated on their new arrival by the football club's official Twitter page and former teammate Matt Jarvis.

Also posting on Instagram, the pair also received well wishes from fellow City stars Alex Tettey, Ben Godfrey, Tim Krul and Adam Idah.