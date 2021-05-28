Holiday park teams up with Norfolk distiller to launch its own gin

Published: 9:47 AM May 28, 2021

A holiday park has teamed up with a local gin distiller to create a spirit inspired by flowers and berries growing on its land.

Kelling Heath Holiday Park has launched its own unique gin after teaming up with Norfolk-based distiller, Black Shuck.

Kelling Heath Stargazing Gin – a nod to the park’s credentials as a top UK stargazing spot - fuses keynote botanicals of Norfolk gorse and blackberries, both of which are found growing wild within the park’s 300 acres of woodland on the north Norfolk coast, near Weyborne.

Exclusively available to buy in bottles from the park’s village store, and on the drinks menu at its Forge Bar from May 28, the new gin underlines Kelling’s commitment to working with local suppliers and making the most of its natural surroundings.

Andrew Shorthose, Kelling Health’s deputy park manager said: ‘We’re always looking at ways to bring the Kelling Heath experience to life and this partnership with Black Shuck really has allowed us to take that to the next level.

"It’s amazing to be able to capture the essence of our environment in a drink and even better to be able to provide produce that has a true connection to the park.’

Kelling Heath Stargazing Gin has a fruity flavour with a hint of coconut-derived from the yellow gorse flowers which are prevalent around the park at this time of year.

Black Shuck suggests pairing it with a Mediterranean tonic so that its lemon, thyme, and rosemary notes give a floral, fragrant finish to enhance the botanicals.

Patrick Saunders, owner-operator at Black Shuck, said: “We were delighted to work with the team at Kelling Heath to create this unique recipe for their Stargazing Gin.

"We pride ourselves on using local, quality botanicals and it was a pleasure to work with another Norfolk-based business to create something that reflects the natural beauty and tranquillity of Kelling Heath.”

To celebrate the launch, every customer buying a bottle of Kelling Heath Stargazing gin before the end of September 2021 will be entered into a prize draw for the chance to win £200 of Kelling Heath vouchers to spend on park.