High hopes for red squirrel pair at holiday park

Published: 3:51 PM February 9, 2021

Kelling Health Holiday Park, near Weybourne, has welcomed two new red squirrels as part of a conservation programme. - Credit: Kelling Health Holiday Park

A north Norfolk attraction has welcomed a pair of red squirrels, who it is hoped will breed as part of a conservation programme.

Kelling Heath Holiday Park near Weybourne has received the male and female red squirrels form other enclosures in Norfolk, after having successfully bred 30 kittens since joining a national conservation programme for the animals in 1999.

The park's previous male squirrel, Red, died, having produced several litters with his partner Ginger.

Kelling Health Holiday Park, near Weybourne, has welcomed two new red squirrels as part of a conservation programme. - Credit: Kelling Health Holiday Park

Kelling Health Holiday Park, near Weybourne, has welcomed two new red squirrels as part of a conservation programme. - Credit: Kelling Health Holiday Park

But as no kittens were born at the park in 2020, Kelling Heath countryside manager David Martin said he hoped the new pair would "use the opportunity provided them by Valentine's Day".

Mr Martin said: “We missed out on a litter last year, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that these two will be struck by Cupid’s arrow on the 14th and let nature take its course.”

You may also want to watch:

People can suggest names for the new squirrels via Kelling Heath’s Facebook and Instagram pages.