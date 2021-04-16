News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Keep Southwold Safe' - New signage to support lockdown easing

Mark Boggis

Published: 7:35 AM April 16, 2021   
The Keep Left Keep Safe foot stickers highlighting the pedestrian one way system in Southwold.

The Keep Left Keep Safe foot stickers highlighting the pedestrian one way system in Southwold. Picture: Hannah Wright

A new campaign to support lockdown easing in a popular coastal town is set to be launched this weekend.

Business leaders in Southwold are unveiling a refreshed social distancing campaign that aims to reassure visitors and residents that they are "committed to keeping everyone safe".

As the town adapts to the new restrictions, the Keep Southwold Safe campaign features new "seasonally bright" signage to remind everyone of the pedestrian one-way system along the High Street.

Supported by businesses and the town council, the new signage sees the formal directional arrows replaced with footprints, fun wording and hearts to communicate a serious message in an amicable manner.

The new signage includes one-way floor stickers, shop posters and smaller signs for inside premises and outside for hospitality tables.

Town development manager Hannah Wright said: "The campaign has received an overwhelmingly positive response from the businesses.

"They are happy to be open and looking forward to welcoming everyone back while supporting the necessary social distancing regulations and keeping their customers safe."

Last year, Southwold Town Council consulted with businesses to discuss the available options to manage social distancing in the town.

The one-way pedestrian system along the High Street was agreed upon, having been proposed by both residents and businesses.

It has supported social distancing while keeping the high street open to road traffic.

