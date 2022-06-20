Kayaker left stranded in rough seas after capsizing
- Credit: RNLI Sheringham
A kayaker who capsized in rough seas off the north Norfolk coast has been rescued by a lifeboat crew.
The Sheringham RNLI's inshore lifeboat, The Oddfellow, was launched at 9am on Monday, June 20, following reports the kayaker was in distress off the east Sheringham coast.
The kayaker had become separated from his boat after capsizing in the rough seas and was left stranded in the water.
Within minutes of being launched the lifeboat crew successfully located the kayaker and pulled them from the water.
They were returned to shore and handed into the care of the coastguard and the waiting emergency services.
Crew member Kate Munro said: "It is a privilege to volunteer to help keep people safe in our seas.
"The crew were delighted to attend and are on call 24/7 ready for incidents that may occur."
RNLI Sheringham has urged people to take care when enjoying the coast ahead of the summer season.