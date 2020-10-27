Search

Advanced search

‘People want to talk’ - teenager fundraising in memory of best friend

PUBLISHED: 10:17 27 October 2020 | UPDATED: 10:17 27 October 2020

Katy Walkey (right), from Shouldham, raised £4480 for mental health charity Mind in memory of her best friend Emily Owen (left). Picture: Katy Walkey

Katy Walkey (right), from Shouldham, raised £4480 for mental health charity Mind in memory of her best friend Emily Owen (left). Picture: Katy Walkey

The best friend of a Norfolk teenager who took her life has raised thousands of pounds in her memory in the hopes of helping others in need.

Emily Owen, from Shouldham, died in March 2020. Picture: Annabel OwenEmily Owen, from Shouldham, died in March 2020. Picture: Annabel Owen

Katy Walkey, from Shouldham, started her fundraising efforts for Norfolk and Waveney Mind in July in memory of Emily Owen, 19, who died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn in March this year.

Miss Owen’s family previously said she was concerned about coronavirus and the “mental health impacts of isolation”.

Her death led Miss Walkey, who had known Miss Owen since pre-school, to decide to fundraise in her best friend’s memory in the hopes of helping others going through similar struggles.

The 22-year-old has raised £4,480 through a tombola and raffle and has also received donations for the cause.

Katy Walkey (right) donated £4480 to mental health charity Mind in memory of her best friend Emily Owen. Picture: Katy WalkeyKaty Walkey (right) donated £4480 to mental health charity Mind in memory of her best friend Emily Owen. Picture: Katy Walkey

She said: “I just wanted to be able to help other people who are going through the same thing and I didn’t want anybody to go through what me and Em’s family have had to go through, and all of our friends.

“I’m hoping the money that has been given to Mind will help anybody else who needs it.”

Miss Walkey urged people who are struggling to reach out and get support.

“If anybody needs to talk, Mind are there, people want to talk to you,” she said.

“Don’t do anything until you’ve spoken to people who love and care about you.”

She thanked her mum Julie Walkey and all those who have supported the cause, adding that she hopes to continue fundraising in the future.

She said: “Our community have all come together for Em.

“It means so much that we have had so many people contribute and share their comments on Facebook about Emily’s story and the raffle, people from all over have seen it.”

For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Daughter fraudulently took almost £41,000 from her mother’s bank account

Marigold Close. Picture: Google Streetview

Man in teens dies in unexplained ‘industrial incident’

The East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the scene at Shipdham. Picture: Ian Burt

Travel disruption after A140 accident and road closure

The A140 at Brome, near Diss and Eye, where an accident has partially closed the road. Picture: Adrian Pye/Geograph

‘A day I’ll remember forever’ - Teen metal detectorist’s ancient coin sells for thousands

Reece Pickering, 17, out metal detecting with his father Jonny Crowe, 41, in Norfolk. Picture: Hansons.

OPINION: I’m pregnant - here’s how you can make my day

Columnist Ruth Davies says pregnant ladies like her do appreciate kind gestures, such as offering your seat on public transport. Picture: Ruth Davies