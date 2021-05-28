News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Kasabian set to perform in Norwich as part of new UK tour

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:58 AM May 28, 2021    Updated: 11:13 AM May 28, 2021
Sergio Pizzorno, Tom Meighan, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, Chris Karloff, Ash Hannis from Kasabian a

Sergio Pizzorno, Tom Meighan, Chris Edwards, Ian Matthews, Chris Karloff, Ash Hannis from Kasabian arriving for the VO5 NME Awards 2018 held at the O2 Brixton Academy, London. - Credit: PA

British band Kasabian are set to come to Norwich this year, bringing some of their classic tunes and something new “for the mosh pit to bounce to”. 

The band are making a return to touring with 15 shows, which will kick off from October 13 at the 02 Academy, in Glasgow. 

And for fans in Norfolk, they are set to appear at the University of East Anglia on Sunday, October 24. 

The tour will also include a hometown show at Leicester’s De Montfort Hall on October 27 and climaxing at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on November 2. 

Kasabian UK tour 2021.

Kasabian UK tour 2021. - Credit: MBC PR

Kasabian was one of the most successful UK bands of the 2000s, formed by Tom Meighan, songwriter Serge Pizzorno, bass player Chris Edwards and lead guitarist Chris Karloff. Drummer Ian Matthews joined the group in 2004.  

But in 2020, Kasabian frontman Mr Meighan announced that he would be stepping down from the band after admitting to assaulting his partner.

Sergio, Chris and Ian said: “We’re incredibly excited to announce these intimate shows. We love our band, our music and our fans too much to ever stop.” 

Sign up for pre-sale tickets here https://forms.sonymusicfans.com/campaign/upeg5d6iogbpaj9/  - closing at 11.59pm Tuesday June 1.  

Tickets go on general sale Friday, June 4 at 10.00am. 

