Woman took £15k for work on seven homes - but did not do it

Published: 11:30 AM July 1, 2021

A 50-year-old woman took money from customers for home improvements which were not carried out, a court was told.

Justine Long of Greengate, Swanton Morley, near Dereham, admitted failing to carry out work or supply materials after taking advance payments from customers, between September 2019 and August 18, 2020.

She also admitted participating in a fraudulent business as a sole trader between the same dates, by obtaining money for home improvements which were not completed.

King's Lynn magistrates heard on Wednesday the offences involved eight people in the Dereham, Watton and Swaffham areas, seven of whom lost a total of £15,000.

Magistrates told Long she would be sentenced at a date to be fixed by a crown court.

After the hearing Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for communities, said: “I’m pleased that trading standards colleagues put together such a strong case that the defendant chose to enter guilty pleas at this early stage in the court process.”

Reputable traders can be found at www.norfolk.gov.uk/trustedtrader.







