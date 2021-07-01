News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Woman took £15k for work on seven homes - but did not do it

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:30 AM July 1, 2021   
King's Lynn Magistrates' Court. Picture: Ian Burt.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court - Credit: Ian Burt

A 50-year-old woman took money from customers for home improvements which were not carried out, a court was told.

Justine Long of Greengate, Swanton Morley, near Dereham, admitted failing to carry out work or supply materials after taking advance payments from customers, between September 2019 and August 18, 2020.

She also admitted participating in a fraudulent business as a sole trader between the same dates, by obtaining money for home improvements which were not completed.

King's Lynn magistrates heard on Wednesday the offences involved eight people in the Dereham, Watton and Swaffham areas, seven of whom lost a total of £15,000.

Magistrates told Long she would be sentenced at a date to be fixed by a crown court.  

You may also want to watch:

After the hearing Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for communities, said: “I’m pleased that trading standards colleagues put together such a strong case that the defendant chose to enter guilty pleas at this early stage in the court process.”

Reputable traders can be found at www.norfolk.gov.uk/trustedtrader.



Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk 'three weeks from 3rd Covid wave', expert warns
  2. 2 'He turned blue' - Boy, 9, saved after choking on travel sweet
  3. 3 Six arrested over puppy sales and money laundering
  1. 4 Canaries' striker set for FC Porto move
  2. 5 Teacher accuses parking firm and bailiffs of bullying over £250 charge
  3. 6 Fan park crowd told: 'Sit down or we’ll turn off big screen'
  4. 7 Rod Stewart backing £3.4m scheme to rebuild East Anglian 'railway icon'
  5. 8 Boat owners hit out at 'stupid' pranksters
  6. 9 'Very high risk' paedophile used hidden devices to groom 12-year-old
  7. 10 Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

County border sign at Beccles.; Norfolk - Nelson's County; Picture: James Bass

The 100 most common surnames in Norfolk – how many people share your name?

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Anthony Hibble, 32, has gone missing from Thetford. He was last seen on Nessa Close

Missing man was found dead by police

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Almost a third of adults in Norfolk and Waveney have now received both doses of the coronavirus vacc

Coronavirus

'Early signs' third wave of Covid-19 is reaching Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Caita Aleluia leaving Norwich Magistrates Court.

Topless drunk woman punched police officer

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus