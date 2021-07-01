Woman took £15k for work on seven homes - but did not do it
- Credit: Ian Burt
A 50-year-old woman took money from customers for home improvements which were not carried out, a court was told.
Justine Long of Greengate, Swanton Morley, near Dereham, admitted failing to carry out work or supply materials after taking advance payments from customers, between September 2019 and August 18, 2020.
She also admitted participating in a fraudulent business as a sole trader between the same dates, by obtaining money for home improvements which were not completed.
King's Lynn magistrates heard on Wednesday the offences involved eight people in the Dereham, Watton and Swaffham areas, seven of whom lost a total of £15,000.
Magistrates told Long she would be sentenced at a date to be fixed by a crown court.
You may also want to watch:
After the hearing Margaret Dewsbury, Norfolk County Council's cabinet member for communities, said: “I’m pleased that trading standards colleagues put together such a strong case that the defendant chose to enter guilty pleas at this early stage in the court process.”
Reputable traders can be found at www.norfolk.gov.uk/trustedtrader.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk 'three weeks from 3rd Covid wave', expert warns
- 2 'He turned blue' - Boy, 9, saved after choking on travel sweet
- 3 Six arrested over puppy sales and money laundering
- 4 Canaries' striker set for FC Porto move
- 5 Teacher accuses parking firm and bailiffs of bullying over £250 charge
- 6 Fan park crowd told: 'Sit down or we’ll turn off big screen'
- 7 Rod Stewart backing £3.4m scheme to rebuild East Anglian 'railway icon'
- 8 Boat owners hit out at 'stupid' pranksters
- 9 'Very high risk' paedophile used hidden devices to groom 12-year-old
- 10 Family's joy as crack addicts are finally locked out of their building