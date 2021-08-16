How you can spot Jupiter above Norfolk's skies this week

Published: 4:33 PM August 16, 2021

A Norfolk astronomer has told star-gazers to head out into the countryside this week, if you want to get the best view of Jupiter. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mark Thompson Astronomy broadcaster, author and co-presenter of BBC Stargazing Live says Jupiter - the largest planet in the solar system - should be in full view from around midnight every night this week.

Jupiter will be in 'opposition', meaning that, as Earth passes between the Sun and Jupiter, the planet will appear opposite the Sun.

Mr Thompson said: “Jupiter will be in the eastern part of the sky before midnight, then around midnight it will be due south. The hours after it will head down towards the west before it sets.

“People need to look out for a really low horizon, not in the middle of a town or city if not the houses may get in the way.

“I would recommend going out to the country side with a good southern horizon.”

Mr Thompson said no telescopes or binoculars will be needed as it will appear in the sky as a very bright star.