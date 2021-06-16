Sunny Norfolk hits 28C - but storms are coming!

Published: 6:19 PM June 16, 2021

Leo Wright, three, enjoying the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Today was another beauty with temperatures across Norfolk well above 20C for the majority of the day.

People visited Waterloo Park in Norwich to make the most of the warm weather.

Temperatures were steadily above 20C from 9am onwards with the mercury hitting 28C in Norwich at 3pm.

It was also mainly a hot and sunny end to the day for most of the south-east.

By 3am, it is expected there will thunderstorms above much of Norfolk. - Credit: Weatherquest

A yellow weather warning has been put out, though, as severe thunderstorms are expected over the next few days leading into the weekend.

Weatherquest has predicted that in the early hours of Thursday morning, heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread across the south-east with a possibility of local torrential rains, hail and lighting.

As part of the yellow warning, the Met Office said there was a chance of flooding in some areas, but there are no official flood warnings in Norfolk.

