Sunny Norfolk hits 28C - but storms are coming!

James Weeds

Published: 6:19 PM June 16, 2021   
Leo Wright, three, enjoying the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leo Wright, three, enjoying the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Today was another beauty with temperatures across Norfolk well above 20C for the majority of the day.

Two-year-old Teddy Guyton enjoying the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Two-year-old Teddy Guyton enjoying the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

People visited Waterloo Park in Norwich to make the most of the warm weather.

Temperatures were steadily above 20C from 9am onwards with the mercury hitting 28C in Norwich at 3pm.

It was also mainly a hot and sunny end to the day for most of the south-east.

A map of the thunderstorm approaching the east of England

By 3am, it is expected there will thunderstorms above much of Norfolk. - Credit: Weatherquest

Heath Johnson, three, cooling down by drinking from the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENI

Heath Johnson, three, cooling down by drinking from the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A yellow weather warning has been put out, though, as severe thunderstorms are expected over the next few days leading into the weekend.

Weatherquest has predicted that in the early hours of Thursday morning, heavy showers and thunderstorms will spread across the south-east with a possibility of local torrential rains, hail and lighting.

As part of the yellow warning, the Met Office said there was a chance of flooding in some areas, but there are no official flood warnings in Norfolk.

Nancy Smith, two, enjoying the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nancy Smith, two, enjoying the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Claire Cumberlidge, with her dog Star, enjoying a chat in the shade with Phil Wade during the hot we

Claire Cumberlidge, with her dog Star, enjoying a chat in the shade with Phil Wade during the hot weather at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Lenny Warnes, 14-months-old, on the swings in the hot weather at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRAD

Lenny Warnes, 14-months-old, on the swings in the hot weather at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leo Wright, three, enjoying the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Leo Wright, three, enjoying the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Seven-year-old Lydia Skipper enjoying the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven-year-old Lydia Skipper enjoying the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven-year-old Lydia Skipper enjoying the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven-year-old Lydia Skipper enjoying the water sprays at Waterloo Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

