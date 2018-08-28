Search

Trampoline park introduces special needs and autism friendly sessions

PUBLISHED: 15:29 14 January 2019

Jump warehouse in Great Yarmouth has introduced special needs and autism friendly sessions to provide a safe place for children to bounce until their heart’s content. Picture: Jump warehouse Great Yarmouth

Jump warehouse in Great Yarmouth has introduced special needs and autism friendly sessions to provide a safe place for children to bounce until their heart’s content. Picture: Jump warehouse Great Yarmouth

Archant

A trampoline park has introduced special needs and autism friendly sessions to provide a safe place for children to bounce until their heart’s content.

The sessions at Jump in Great Yarmouth take place on Saturday's at 5pm. Picture: Jump warehouse Great YarmouthThe sessions at Jump in Great Yarmouth take place on Saturday's at 5pm. Picture: Jump warehouse Great Yarmouth

Jump warehouse in Great Yarmouth allows visitors to let loose as they show off all their favourite flips and tricks.

Now every Saturday, children who have physical or emotional difficulties will be able to join in on the fun at their own private session.

Jump warehouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jump warehouse Great YarmouthJump warehouse in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Jump warehouse Great Yarmouth

With places limited and the music turned down - the warehouse becomes a more welcoming and calmer place, ideal for those with special needs or autism.

The sessions start at 5pm and cost £8.50.

Branch manager at Jump warehouse in Great Yarmouth, Tammy Young, said the response from the public since the first event on January 5 has been unbelievable.

She said: “We had been holding a session for this group on Thursday’s but because of it being during school hours it was not massively popular.

“The reaction we have had to the weekend sessions has been really good.

“The early signs are very promising and the children seem to be loving it.”

Find out more at https://jumpwarehouse.uk/.

