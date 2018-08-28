Search

Advanced search

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

PUBLISHED: 11:32 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:49 19 December 2018

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

The family of a popular cafe owner who died in a road crash have paid tributes to a “wonderful lady who will be missed by everyone”.

A statement from the family of Julie Dibbs, who died in a crash on the A1120 in Ashfield between a Honda Civic, a Skoda Octavia and a coach on Monday, said she was a “ray of sunshine who lit up any room she entered”.

The 49-year-old leaves behind three sons - Harry, Joe and Charlie - as well as her parents Val and Ron and siblings Pete, Deb and Sue.

A statement from the family, released by Suffolk police, read: “This is an unimaginable situation we find ourselves in, with such a wonderful lady who will be missed by everyone. Julie was a ray of sunshine who lit up any room she entered.”

The driver of the coach was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the accident but no-one else has been hurt.

Police will continue their investigations.

Witnesses or anybody who has dash-cam or mobile phone footage showing the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the incident should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 83 of 17/12/2018.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘I have lost everything now’ – drink driver’s shock at being told he will lose licence

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release further details about Brooke fatal crash driver

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Most Read

Ten of the best afternoon teas in Cheshire

Afternoon tea at Ginger and Pickles

The best Christmas Markets in Cheshire

Chester Christmas markets - Celynnen Photography

6 of the best afternoon teas in Chester

Afternoon tea has been served at The Chester Grosvenor since 1882

Harden Park - a new private community of twelve luxury homes in Alderley Edge

Harden Park in Alderley Edge

Ten of the best countryside pubs in Cheshire and North Wales

The Pheasant Inn

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Christmas is about giving’ - Single mother organises free Christmas meal for homeless

Chloe Brooker has organised The Free Festive Feast in Lowestoft. Photo: Chloe Brooker.

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Police forensic vans at Saffron Square murder scene. PIC: Peter Walsh

Police chief promises to “surge” officers into local communities after scrapping PCSOs

More Police officers are set to be patrolling Norwich city centre. Picture: Nick Butcher

Ghostly theatrical dining experience coming to haunted Norwich building

The former court in the Guildhall in Norwich Credit: Bill Smith

Commuters face delays on A47 following crash and a broken man hole cover

Crash in Hockering on the A47. Picture: DANIEL BENNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists