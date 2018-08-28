‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

The family of a popular cafe owner who died in a road crash have paid tributes to a “wonderful lady who will be missed by everyone”.

A statement from the family of Julie Dibbs, who died in a crash on the A1120 in Ashfield between a Honda Civic, a Skoda Octavia and a coach on Monday, said she was a “ray of sunshine who lit up any room she entered”.

The 49-year-old leaves behind three sons - Harry, Joe and Charlie - as well as her parents Val and Ron and siblings Pete, Deb and Sue.

A statement from the family, released by Suffolk police, read: “This is an unimaginable situation we find ourselves in, with such a wonderful lady who will be missed by everyone. Julie was a ray of sunshine who lit up any room she entered.”

The driver of the coach was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the accident but no-one else has been hurt.

Police will continue their investigations.

Witnesses or anybody who has dash-cam or mobile phone footage showing the manner of driving of the vehicles prior to the incident should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 83 of 17/12/2018.