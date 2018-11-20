Search

Fears for safety of 46-year-old man missing from North Walsham area

20 November, 2018 - 15:58
Julian Gaunt is missing from the North Walsham area. Picture: Norfolk police

Archant

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 46-year-old man who is missing from the North Walsham area.

Julian Gaunt, of The Street in Honing, was reported missing at 10.50pm on Monday, November 19 and he could be in the Norwich area.

Inspector Nick Palin said: “Julian spoke to a family member at 6pm on Monday but he has not been seen or heard from since.

“There was a possible sighting of Julian in Norwich, close to the UEA, at about 1.15pm on Tuesday, November 20, however, we are concerned for his welfare and we would urge anyone who may have seen him to contact police.”

He is white, about 5ft 9 tall, of stocky build, with receding hair and a beard. He’s wearing a black Barbour-style coat, jeans, grey shoes, and carrying a black Karrimor rucksack with a red front.

Call Norfolk police immediately on 101.

