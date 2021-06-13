News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fundraiser to cycle 200 miles across county in just 24 hours

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 9:11 AM June 13, 2021   
Julian Bryant is getting on his bike to cycle 200 miles through Norfolk in just 24 hours to raise money for Christian Aid

Julian Bryant is getting on his bike to cycle 200 miles in just 24 hours to raise money for Christian Aid - Credit: LUKE W BRYANT

A church officer from Norfolk is getting on his bike to cycle 200 miles in just 24 hours to raise money for charity. 

Julian Bryant, of Christian Aid, is an ordinand at St Edmund’s Taverham.

He is hoping to raise vital funds for people impacted by Covid in countries such as India. 

He began his journey at the crack of dawn today (Sunday, June 13) and is cycling from Great Yarmouth to Diss, Thetford to King’s Lynn, Wells, Sheringham, Cromer, and back to Yarmouth. 

He has trained for six months and said it would all be worth it to support Christian Aid’s coronavirus appeal. 

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Across the world, there are many people waiting for the vaccine.

“While they wait, people living in communities facing poverty need soap, clean water, face masks, PPE, accurate information, and more. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Vision for multi-million pound new Norwich venue revealed
  2. 2 Norfolk cliffs fall man arrested on suspicion of murder released on bail
  3. 3 Two city businesses on the move as mystery new tenant hovers
  1. 4 Be lord of the manor: Site of forgotten mansion for sale for £2.3m
  2. 5 'People didn't know I existed' - Shopkeeper thrilled with new store
  3. 6 Scams in Norfolk this week: Hermes texts and electricity boxes
  4. 7 Police reopen road following earlier crash
  5. 8 Volunteer hit with £100 parking fee while collecting food for needy
  6. 9 Norfolk-based Rick Wakeman 'stunned and proud' after being made a CBE
  7. 10 Shoppers queue for revamped garden centre reopening

 "People's donations will save lives while people wait for the vaccines to come.” 

Mr Bryant said he was looking forward to rewarding himself with fish and chips at the finish line. 

He has raised more than £1,200 so far. The money will go directly to the appeal. You can donate here

Norfolk
Great Yarmouth News
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A muntjac deer was escorted from the Tesco store in Watton.

Oh deer! Muntjac escorted out of Tesco after sprinting into bakery

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A police cordon is in place at St James' Quay in Barrack Street, Norwich.

Norfolk Live | Video

Woman sexually assaulted in Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Behind the scenes from the BK8 main sponsorship announcement at Norwich City, Carrow Road.

Norfolk Live

Norwich City pulls out of BK8 shirt sponsorship deal

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A 'fata morgana' optical illusion was observed off the north Norfolk coast. 

'Hovering ship' seen off north Norfolk coast

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus