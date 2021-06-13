Published: 9:11 AM June 13, 2021

Julian Bryant is getting on his bike to cycle 200 miles in just 24 hours to raise money for Christian Aid - Credit: LUKE W BRYANT

A church officer from Norfolk is getting on his bike to cycle 200 miles in just 24 hours to raise money for charity.

Julian Bryant, of Christian Aid, is an ordinand at St Edmund’s Taverham.

He is hoping to raise vital funds for people impacted by Covid in countries such as India.

He began his journey at the crack of dawn today (Sunday, June 13) and is cycling from Great Yarmouth to Diss, Thetford to King’s Lynn, Wells, Sheringham, Cromer, and back to Yarmouth.

He has trained for six months and said it would all be worth it to support Christian Aid’s coronavirus appeal.

You may also want to watch:

He said: “Across the world, there are many people waiting for the vaccine.

“While they wait, people living in communities facing poverty need soap, clean water, face masks, PPE, accurate information, and more.

"People's donations will save lives while people wait for the vaccines to come.”

Mr Bryant said he was looking forward to rewarding himself with fish and chips at the finish line.

He has raised more than £1,200 so far. The money will go directly to the appeal. You can donate here.