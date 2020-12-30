Search

Advanced search

Activist's landmark court battle to make ethical veganism a legally protected belief

PUBLISHED: 13:32 30 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 30 December 2019

Jordi Casamitjana hopes his tribunal hearing in Norwich will recognise ethical veganism as a protected philosophical belief. Picture: Jordi Casamitjana

Jordi Casamitjana hopes his tribunal hearing in Norwich will recognise ethical veganism as a protected philosophical belief. Picture: Jordi Casamitjana

Jordi Casamitjana

A sacked worker is bringing a landmark case to Norwich for ethical veganism to be legally recognised as a philosophical belief.

Jordi Casamitjana was dismissed by his former employer the League Against Cruel Sports in April 2018. Picture: Jordi CasamitjanaJordi Casamitjana was dismissed by his former employer the League Against Cruel Sports in April 2018. Picture: Jordi Casamitjana

Jordi Casamitjana, 55, from London, claims he was unfairly dismissed by his former employer, animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sport, after disclosing to other employees that its pension fund was being invested in companies involved in animal testing.

He hopes an employment tribunal in Norwich, taking place this Thursday and Friday, will determine whether ethical veganism should be recognised as a protected belief under the Equality Act.

"I am an ethical vegan", Mr Casamitjana said. "This involves much more than just not eating food with animal ingredients, it's a philosophy and a belief system which encompasses most aspects of my life."

It comes after a similar, unsuccessful case was heard at the Norwich employment tribunal in September, of Beccles waiter George Conisbee, 20, who claimed he resigned from his job at Somerleyton estate because of the way he was treated for being vegetarian.

But the tribunal ruled vegetarianism as a lifestyle choice as opposed to a belief of similar status or cogency to a religious belief.

However, Judge Postle made a distinction between veganism and vegetarianism, describing the former to have "clear cogency and cohesion".

Slater and Gordon lawyer Peter Daly, who is representing Mr Casamitjana, said the case, if successful, will entitle ethical vegans protection from discrimination.

According to court documents, the charity is claiming Mr Casamitjana was sacked in April last year for gross misconduct by "failing to follow reasonable management instructions".

A spokesman said: "The League Against Cruel Sports is an inclusive employer and as this is a hearing to decide whether veganism should be a protected status, something which the League does not contest, it would be inappropriate for us to comment further."

In a witness statement published online, Mr Casamitjana lists how veganism dictates every aspect of his life.

"If my destination is within an hour walking distance I would walk there... to avoid accidental crashes with insects or birds that may occur when taking a bus," he said.

He also states he does not figs as they have a symbiotic relationship with a particular wasp.

"You can therefore not be sure whether any of the wasps' larvae is still inside," he added.

"I try to avoid sitting in leather seats or holding onto leather straps - as are sometimes present on some forms of public transport."

Most Read

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

The secret subterranean world which lies beneath the streets of Norwich

The undercroft beneath the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Seaside town field left in awful state after car ‘does donuts all over it’

The car was spotted by a passer by at 9pm in the Runton Road car park in Cromer. Picture: Steph Rose

‘Fans may quit football because of VAR’ - Stark warning from Canaries’ Trust

The hotly contentious VAR decison which ruled out Teemi Pukki's goal for offside. Picture: Sky Sports

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

The secret subterranean world which lies beneath the streets of Norwich

The undercroft beneath the Museum of Norwich at the Bridewell. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Seaside town field left in awful state after car ‘does donuts all over it’

The car was spotted by a passer by at 9pm in the Runton Road car park in Cromer. Picture: Steph Rose

‘Fans may quit football because of VAR’ - Stark warning from Canaries’ Trust

The hotly contentious VAR decison which ruled out Teemi Pukki's goal for offside. Picture: Sky Sports

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

‘Go back to Norway’: racial abuse forcing B&B owners to move abroad

Putting a brave face on the situation. Hannah and Hans Daugaard-Hansen who own Sunnymeade B&B in Buxton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Barn could be turned into new community swimming pool

Redundant farm buildings at Stuston, near Diss, that could be turned into a swimming pool and fitness centre. Picture: Whitworth/Mid Suffolk Council

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries track prolific Scottish striker

Norwich City have been linked with Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland

Six things you might have missed from City’s hectic draw with Tottenham

Alex Tettey congratulates Mario Vrancic on City's opening goal against Tottenham Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists