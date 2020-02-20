Search

Johnny Vegas to perform in Norwich as part of first stand-up tour in a decade

PUBLISHED: 19:24 20 February 2020 | UPDATED: 20:00 20 February 2020

Comedian Johnny Vegas performs at Epic Studios on April 30. Picture: FMGUK

FMGUK

One of Britain's most beloved comedy names has included a Norwich date in his first stand-up tour in more than a decade.

Johnny Vegas, who is known for his appearances in tea adverts alongside a knitted monkey and his distinctive strained voice, will perform at Epic Studios at the end of April.

It is one of just six shows the popular comedian has announced in what will be his first live stand-up tour in more than 10 years.

The comedian and actor has become a household name over the years for a variety of roles and television shows, but many will recognise him best from his part in the famous PG Tips adverts, in which he starred alongside a puppet called Monkey.

However, before finding fame on television, he was a regular on the stand-up circuit and won the acclaimed Festival Critics' Award at the 1997 Edinburgh Festival.

He gave up stand-up comedy more than 10 years ago to pursue other ventures but is set to visit Norwich as part of a tour that will also take him to Sunderland, Cheltenham, Plymouth, Swindon and Kettering.

He will be joined on the tour by fellow cult hero Angelos Epithemiou, who regularly appeared alongside Mr Vegas on BBC 2 Shooting Stars, the programme which gave both stars their big breaks on television.

Mr Vegas also went on to star in such shows as Benidorm, Moone Boy and Ideal and became a regular on comedy panel shows.

A spokesman for Mr Vegas said: "This show marks a return to his roots and is an incredible opportunity to witness one of the finest stand-ups of all time.

"Johnny's unique abilities as a live performer are the stuff of legend. With his trademark potter's wheel and Butlin's style singalongs, Johnny has created a sensation wherever he has played."

He performs at Epic Studios on Monday, April 30, with tickets due to go on sale at 9am on Friday, February 21.

Tickets can be bought via www.easyticketing.co.uk, with details of prices set to be confirmed in due course.

