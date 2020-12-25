20 families in emergency accommodation over Christmas due to flooding
- Credit: Ella Wilkinson
Parts of South Norfolk are on standby after flooding devastated communities and Storm Bella
threatens to do more damage.
John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk District Council, said they have helped more than 20 families to find emergency accommodation this Christmas, as heavy rain left homes flooded across the county.
On Wednesday, December 24, a month’s worth of rain fell in just 24 hours.
But as Storm Bella is set to bring winds of up to 70mph on Boxing Day, Mr Fuller said South Norfolk is not yet out of the woods and the council are on call to help anyone who may need it in the coming days.
He said: “Last night we were really concerned for about two dozen properties at Ditchingham, because the River Waveney is in full spate, it’s roaring.
“We had to evacuate one family at 12.15pm last night because their house is the closest to the river. They are now staying at Dunston Hall for Christmas Day.
“Altogether we have had to relocate or rehouse 20 families as a result of the whole flooding across South Norfolk and there are many more people whose homes have been damaged put are staying put for the time being.”
Mr Fuller said he would like to thank the emergency services, volunteers and staff members who have been working tirelessly to provide support and will continue to work over the next few days.
He added: “Now thinking ahead, the forecast for boxing day is truly concerning and we are standing for a potential repeat - but hopefully not.
"I’m most concerned because Storm Bella is going to bring strong winds as well as rain.
"Everybody can see the ground is already sodden, ditches are full, rivers are at full capacity.
"If we get extensive rain tomorrow it could pile on the agony for families already under threat. But we are standing by.
“Thank to all the people who pitched in to help and our staff who are giving up leave with family not just yesterday but today and tomorrow.
“If you need help, you can call us on 01508 533933.”