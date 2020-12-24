'It just kept coming': Families spend night in hotels after severe flooding

Published: 11:52 AM December 24, 2020 Updated: 3:55 PM December 24, 2020

With homes damaged and families left in hotels overnight, a Norfolk community continues to deal flooding caused by torrential rain.

John Fuller, leader of South Norfolk District Council, said they have teams on standby to help those who have been affected by the flooding, as a month’s worth of rainfall fell in 24 hours over parts of the county.

Heavy rain caused flooding in Long Stratton. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Long Stratton was one of the worth hit areas and now it’s rescue centre, based at the leisure centre, is also under threat.

Mr Fuller said: “Overnight the police and fire have been co-ordinating the immediate response and now we have a full team focusing on shelter.

“We have put some families in a hotel overnight but our rescue centre at Long Stratton Leisure Centre is also under threat, so we are making alternative arrangements should be people require somewhere warm and dry.

“We are 12 hours into this. We have a team planning for skips to dispose of sodden or destroyed carpets and also our housing team are on standby if someone's house is damaged and requires emergency rehousing.

“I have seen some photographs from last night and its heart breaking.”

Mr Fuller said the flooding was made worse by rain running off fields, on already saturated ground, and is conscious those in more rural areas may also be looking for help today.

He added: “The rain stopped over Long Stratton and it just kept coming.

“Whilst the focus has been on the urban centre of Long Stratton, we fully expect more outlying and rural areas to have been affected and we are waiting for people to call us on 01508 533933.

“This has been a year where events have just kept on coming, Covid and now this.

“But I think people should draw comfort from last night by the way all of our public agencies mobilised immediately.

"When the immediate crisis has passed, the district council will be there to ensure families have a roof over their heads, we will address waste disposal and help people get back on their feet."

