Canaries fan wants to give Daniel Farke a Christmas present
PUBLISHED: 12:03 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 24 December 2019
An artist and ardent Norwich City fan wants to give manager Daniel Farke a homemade Christmas gift - a painted portrait of him wearing a Canaries-inspired crown.
John Etheridge, a freelance artist from Stalham, said he painted the City manager in his spare time as a personal project and that he would love to be able to get it to him.
Mr Etheridge, 56, is a life-long Canaries fan and says "the highlight of my week is listening to the matches on the radio".
He is thankful for the work that Farke has done at Norwich, including guiding them back to the Premier League as EFL Championship winners last season.
Now, he says he "wants nothing more" than to see his painting get to the City manager.
He said: "I don't normally do portraits of celebrities, but sometimes I have a little time where I want to do something for me.
"Daniel Farke has done wonderful things for the club - it's a token of respect. I don't want anything other than to give this to Daniel and hope he likes it."