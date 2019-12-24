Canaries fan wants to give Daniel Farke a Christmas present

Norfolk artist John Etheridge wants Norwich City manager Daniel Farke to have the painting that he did of him. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images/John Etheridge. Archant

An artist and ardent Norwich City fan wants to give manager Daniel Farke a homemade Christmas gift - a painted portrait of him wearing a Canaries-inspired crown.

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 21/12/2019 Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 21/12/2019

John Etheridge, a freelance artist from Stalham, said he painted the City manager in his spare time as a personal project and that he would love to be able to get it to him.

Mr Etheridge, 56, is a life-long Canaries fan and says "the highlight of my week is listening to the matches on the radio".

Norfolk artist John Etheridge wants Norwich City manager Daniel Farke to have the painting that he did of him. Picture: John Etheridge. Norfolk artist John Etheridge wants Norwich City manager Daniel Farke to have the painting that he did of him. Picture: John Etheridge.

He is thankful for the work that Farke has done at Norwich, including guiding them back to the Premier League as EFL Championship winners last season.

John Etheridge. Picture: John Etheridge. John Etheridge. Picture: John Etheridge.

Now, he says he "wants nothing more" than to see his painting get to the City manager.

He said: "I don't normally do portraits of celebrities, but sometimes I have a little time where I want to do something for me.

"Daniel Farke has done wonderful things for the club - it's a token of respect. I don't want anything other than to give this to Daniel and hope he likes it."