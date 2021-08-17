Bored of Banksy? Rare Constable for sale in Norfolk

Published: 9:29 AM August 17, 2021

John Constable's Morning Cloud Before the Sun is to go for sale at Keys in Aylsham. - Credit: Keys

If Banksy is not your cup of tea when it comes to art, you now have a rare chance to bid on a John Constable painting.

Keys Auctioneers and Valuers of Aylsham are selling an oil painting by the Regency-era Romanticist called Morning Cloud Before the Sun - nearly 60 years after the work was last up for sale.

Marc Knighton, head of pictures at Keys Auctioneers and Valuers - Credit: Keys

Marc Knighton, Keys' head of pictures, said the painting's pre-sale estimate was £6,000-£8,000, but it could sell for much more.

Mr Knighton said: “To have a painting in the sale by one of East Anglia’s most famous painters of all time is a real coup for us.

“We have worked with Sothebys and the British library to authenticate the provenance of the picture, which we know was at one time the property of the artist’s grandson Hugh Constable.

John Constable RA, painted by Henry Howard RA in 1828, and part of the family's collection. - Credit: Archant

“Sotheby’s sold the painting in 1964 as part of the estate of the late collector Sir Bruce Ingram, and it has been in the same family ever since.

"We have put a conservative pre-sale estimate on the picture, but it could well sell for much more with interest already coming from collectors around the world."

Constable, who was born in East Bergholt in Suffolk in 1776, is widely held to have revolutionised landscape painting. His most famous picture, The Hay Wain, hangs in the National Gallery in London.

Mr Knighton added: “The fact that the work has been consigned to us is a strong endorsement of Keys’ national standing in the fine art world, and comes after we were described as a top tier UK auction house by leading trade publication Antiques Trade Gazette.”

Edward Seago's Riverside London is to go for sale at Keys in Aylsham. - Credit: Keys

Other highlights will include a watercolour by Edward Seago called Riverside, London, with Battersea Power Station in the background, which has a pre-sale estimate of £5,000-£8,000; and a portrait by leading 17th century Dutch artist and Rembrandt pupil Nicolaes Maes, with an estimate of £6,000-£8,000.

Also going under the hammer will be a portrait by pioneering female artist Anna Airy of Mrs David Ransome, Airy’s neighbour in Playford, Suffolk, which should fetch £2,500-£4,500.

The sale will take place at Aylsham salerooms, and on Keys’ live online bidding platform KeysLive.