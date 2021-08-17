News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Bored of Banksy? Rare Constable for sale in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:29 AM August 17, 2021   
John Constable's Morning Cloud Before the Sun is to go for sale at Keys in Aylsham.

John Constable's Morning Cloud Before the Sun is to go for sale at Keys in Aylsham. - Credit: Keys

If Banksy is not your cup of tea when it comes to art, you now have a rare chance to bid on a John Constable painting. 

Keys Auctioneers and Valuers of Aylsham are selling an oil painting by the Regency-era Romanticist called Morning Cloud Before the Sun - nearly 60 years after the work was last up for sale.

Marc Knighton, head of pictures at Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

Marc Knighton, head of pictures at Keys Auctioneers and Valuers - Credit: Keys

Marc Knighton, Keys' head of pictures, said the painting's pre-sale estimate was £6,000-£8,000, but it could sell for much more. 

Mr Knighton said: “To have a painting in the sale by one of East Anglia’s most famous painters of all time is a real coup for us.

“We have worked with Sothebys and the British library to authenticate the provenance of the picture, which we know was at one time the property of the artist’s grandson Hugh Constable.

John Constable RA, painted by Henry Howard RA in 1828, and part of the family's collection.

John Constable RA, painted by Henry Howard RA in 1828, and part of the family's collection. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

“Sotheby’s sold the painting in 1964 as part of the estate of the late collector Sir Bruce Ingram, and it has been in the same family ever since. 

"We have put a conservative pre-sale estimate on the picture, but it could well sell for much more with interest already coming from collectors around the world."

Most Read

  1. 1 Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table
  2. 2 Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich
  3. 3 Can you spot yourself in the crowd at Tom Jones concert in Earlham Park?
  1. 4 Fire crews remain at herb factory fire through the night
  2. 5 Air ambulance called to serious two-vehicle collision on A144
  3. 6 'Gridlocked' seaside roads prompt villagers to take action
  4. 7 Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision
  5. 8 Historic Norwich coffee shop to reopen under new chef
  6. 9 Two car collision on A140 blocks road
  7. 10 Could this be the end of East Anglia's traditional thatched roofs?

Constable, who was born in East Bergholt in Suffolk in 1776, is widely held to have revolutionised landscape painting. His most famous picture, The Hay Wain, hangs in the National Gallery in London.

Mr Knighton added: “The fact that the work has been consigned to us is a strong endorsement of Keys’ national standing in the fine art world, and comes after we were described as a top tier UK auction house by leading trade publication Antiques Trade Gazette.”

Edward Seago's Riverside London is to go for sale at Keys in Aylsham. 

Edward Seago's Riverside London is to go for sale at Keys in Aylsham. - Credit: Keys

Other highlights will include a watercolour by Edward Seago called Riverside, London, with Battersea Power Station in the background, which has a pre-sale estimate of £5,000-£8,000; and a portrait by leading 17th century Dutch artist and Rembrandt pupil Nicolaes Maes, with an estimate of £6,000-£8,000.

Also going under the hammer will be a portrait by pioneering female artist Anna Airy of Mrs David Ransome, Airy’s neighbour in Playford, Suffolk, which should fetch £2,500-£4,500.

The sale will take place at Aylsham salerooms, and  on Keys’ live online bidding platform KeysLive. 

Aylsham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Three new Banksy works have been unveiled in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live

Why council removed verified Banksy from Norfolk beach

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Street art which has appeared on a wall in Nicholas Everitt Park, Lowestoft

Norfolk Live

Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk farmer Luke Paterson hopes to restore Dilham Lake which was drained to create grazing land in the late 1970s

Farming

'Forgotten' Norfolk broad could be re-flooded and restored

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus