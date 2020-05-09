Jogger recovering after fall on popular beach

A jogger who suffered a fall on a coastal beach has thanked a coastguard rescue team.

Coastguard rescue officers from HM Coastguard Gorleston rushed to the aid of the victim, who fell while jogging.

The coastguard team was alerted on Thursday, May 7 following reports that someone had suffered a fall.

A post on the HM Coastguard Gorleston Facebook page said they were called out to Gorleston beach by Humber Coastguard.

It said: “Paged to a casualty on Gorleston beach.

“The casualty had fallen whilst jogging.

“Coastguard rescue officers on scene gave first aid until the East of England Ambulance Service arrived.

“We have since heard the casualty is doing well and sent their thanks to the team.”