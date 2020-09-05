Seven job vacancies in north Norfolk

With the coronavirus pandemic leaving many without a job, here are a few vacancies currently available in north Norfolk.

Starbucks barista, Aylsham

Starbucks in Aylsham are looking for someone with excellent customer service skills to join their team, with no prior coffee experience required.

Applicants can apply online here.

Lidl customer assistant, Cromer

Lidl needs someone with experience of working in a fast paced environment, flexibility to start early in the morning or late at night and experience in customer service, to join the team at its Cromer branch. The supermarket says that no two shifts are the same in its store and is urging applicants to apply online here.

North Walsham Community Hospital administration assistant, North Walsham

North Walsham Community Hospital needs someone with excellent communication and administration skills, along with strong knowledge of all Microsoft applications to provide support to the therapy team, senior management team and reception cover. Applicants must apply online here as CVs are not accepted.

Hotel De Paris receptionist, Cromer

The Hotel De Paris is looking for someone who is available for an immediate start, with prior experience in either the hotel industry or customer services, the successful applicant will also need to be comfortable with using IT software. The hotel is asking people to apply online here.

North Norfolk District Council assistant landscape officer, Cromer

Working at the district council’s new offices in Cromer, this role will see the successful applicant involved in planning consultation responses in relation to arboriculture, landscape, biodiversity and ecology matters. The successful applicant should have a good general standard of education, strong IT skills and an interest in working in a busy environment. Applicants should email HR@north-norfolk.gov.uk or apply online here.

Halfords customer service advisor, Cromer

Halfords needs someone who is a natural when it comes to customer service that knows their way around a bike to work in its Cromer store. The position is part-time and applicants can apply online here.

Jack Richards and Sons traffic planner, Fakenham

The transport company is looking for an excellent communicator who is good with numbers and can use IT software, to plan routes for its general haulage operations and manage its drivers. Applicants can apply online here.













