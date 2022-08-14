News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

WATCH: Jet skiers speed through seal-populated waters

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 8:20 PM August 14, 2022
A video of two men jet skiing speeding through the water off Horsey beach, which is home to a large seal population

A video of two men jet skiing speeding through the water off Horsey beach, which is home to a large seal population - Credit: Visit Norfolk

A video of two men jet skiing in seal-populated waters at a Norfolk beach has been shared with a fresh plea to respect their home.

They were filmed speeding through the water off Horsey beach during the heatwave on Sunday (August 14). 

The beach is known as being home to a large seal population and water sports are strongly discouraged to avoid causing harm or injury to them.

Visit Norfolk, an online guide to the county, shared the video to deter others from doing the same. 

A spokesman wrote: "These two gentlemen thought it would be a good idea this afternoon at Horsey Beach to ride their jet skis at speed in shallow water where there were lots of seals.

"Please, when you visit Norfolk, respect, protect and enjoy our environment."

A similar incident happened at the beach back in May

The Volunteer group, Friends of Horsey Seals, said many of the spooked seals stampeded into the sea.

The jet skiers returned and went through the group of seals in the water.


North Norfolk News
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Jenny Mason in her garden

Breckland Council

Anger as 'rollercoaster' appears at bottom of woman's garden

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Mousehold Heath looking very dry in the August heat. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Drought declared in Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Nine fire crews are battling a large field blaze in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Nine fire crews battling large field blaze near Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The Marina Centre on Great Yarmouth seafront.

Corrections made to prices at Yarmouth's new leisure centre

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon