WATCH: Jet skiers speed through seal-populated waters

Video

A video of two men jet skiing speeding through the water off Horsey beach, which is home to a large seal population - Credit: Visit Norfolk

A video of two men jet skiing in seal-populated waters at a Norfolk beach has been shared with a fresh plea to respect their home.

They were filmed speeding through the water off Horsey beach during the heatwave on Sunday (August 14).

The beach is known as being home to a large seal population and water sports are strongly discouraged to avoid causing harm or injury to them.

Visit Norfolk, an online guide to the county, shared the video to deter others from doing the same.

A spokesman wrote: "These two gentlemen thought it would be a good idea this afternoon at Horsey Beach to ride their jet skis at speed in shallow water where there were lots of seals.

"Please, when you visit Norfolk, respect, protect and enjoy our environment."

A similar incident happened at the beach back in May.

The Volunteer group, Friends of Horsey Seals, said many of the spooked seals stampeded into the sea.

The jet skiers returned and went through the group of seals in the water.



