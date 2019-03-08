Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Canaries legend Goss to return to Carrow Road in new ambassador role

PUBLISHED: 16:40 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 10 May 2019

Bryan Gunn and Jeremy Goss after the win against Bayern Munich 1993. Photo: Simon Bailey

Bryan Gunn and Jeremy Goss after the win against Bayern Munich 1993. Photo: Simon Bailey

Archant

He is the Norwich City legend who helped defeat German giants Bayern Munich in a 1993 UEFA Cup tie.

Jeremy Goss playing for Norwich against Bayern Munich. Photo: SuppliedJeremy Goss playing for Norwich against Bayern Munich. Photo: Supplied

And now, after almost a decade of charity work, Jeremy Goss is returning to his Canaries roots.

The 54-year-old is to become a Norwich City ambassador this year - a role he once had before joining the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB) in 2010.

Goss, who played for Norwich between 1984 and 1996, said he was "delighted" to return to the club.

The father-of-two said: "I am so proud to represent this football club that has never left my heart since I moved here in 1981/82 as a young lad with a bucket full of hopes and dreams.

Norwich City legend Jeremy Goss.; Photo: Bill SmithNorwich City legend Jeremy Goss.; Photo: Bill Smith

"For me, it is extraordinary how my life has gone full circle."

One of Goss' most memorable moments while playing for Norwich was when he scored the opening goal against Bayern in the 1993 UEFA Cup.

The Canaries went on to win 2-1 and became the first and only English club to ever win at the Munich Olympic Stadium.

Despite the Welsh midfielder being one of Norwich's biggest names, he faced hardship in his personal life after his football career ended.

Jeremy Goss playing for Norwich. Photo: SuppliedJeremy Goss playing for Norwich. Photo: Supplied

You may also want to watch:

His wife gave birth to their twins three months premature and he initially had no job or house to support them.

Goss, who now lives in Gorleston, said: "It was a tough awakening to the real world."

He later took on an ambassadorial role with Norwich City before joining the NNAB.

"They were the greatest days of my life [playing] for Norwich," Goss said. "And when it comes to an end, it is tough to swap training every day to an office environment."

Goss spent nine years working for the NNAB, initially as a charity fundraiser and then as head of fundraising.

His role saw him embark on a 1,300-mile cycle ride to Bayern Munich from Norwich to raise money for the charity.

Speaking about why he left the NNAB this Easter, Goss said: "A fresh look and a different strategy is good for any charity.

"I needed to step away so the charity could progress in its own way."

Goss' passion for Norwich City has resulted in one of his quotes being painted on a wall at Colney.

It reads: "My legs and lungs, I've left them out there somewhere. My heart and soul is at Carrow Road."

Most Read

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Comedian Freddie Starr has died

Freddie Starr has died at the of 76, according to reports. Starr, a household name who rose to fame in the 1970s, was found dead at his home in Spain. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Woman in her 70s has died after colliding into tree in one-vehicle crash

A woman in her 70s has died following a crash in Downham Road, Ely. Picture: SUPPLIED

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Most Read

LIVE: Norwich City promotion celebrations

Norwich City fans gather at City Hall for the celebration parade. From left, Hayley Dunnett; Harry Abbott, six; Yvette Adcock; and Kirsty Abbott. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Revealed: the most popular primary schools in Norfolk

St Clements Hill Primary Academy in Norwich, which opened in 2018, has only filled around one quarter of its places for the 2019/intake. Picture Victoria

Everything you need to know about the Norwich City promotion parade

The promotion parade route map. Photo: NCFC

Champions League shocker leaves Norwich football fans furious

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino celebrates winning the UEFA Champions League semi final but some fans were left deflated after wrongly thinking they had won tickets to the final. Photo: PA Images

Chloe Smith’s parliamentary credit card suspended 14 times in the last three years

Norwich North Conservative MP Chloe Smith Photo: Uk Parliment

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It is such a loss’ - Debts of almost £13,000 force closure of Norfolk restaurant

A hotel and restaurant in Rollesby have closed after failing to pay debts of almost £13,000. Picture: Simon Crutchley.

Gypsy couple facing enforcement action for second time

Thomas Bibby and his partner at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

Woman caught drink driving with two teenagers in car

Norwich Magistrates' Court. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Two car crash at A140 junction

The scene of the accident that closed the A140 at the Dickleburgh junction. Picture: Simon Parkin

Silent disco street tour to come to Norwich

A silent disco street tour is coming to Norwich. Photo: SDKings
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists