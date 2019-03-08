Canaries legend Goss to return to Carrow Road in new ambassador role

Bryan Gunn and Jeremy Goss after the win against Bayern Munich 1993. Photo: Simon Bailey Archant

He is the Norwich City legend who helped defeat German giants Bayern Munich in a 1993 UEFA Cup tie.

Jeremy Goss playing for Norwich against Bayern Munich. Photo: Supplied Jeremy Goss playing for Norwich against Bayern Munich. Photo: Supplied

And now, after almost a decade of charity work, Jeremy Goss is returning to his Canaries roots.

The 54-year-old is to become a Norwich City ambassador this year - a role he once had before joining the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB) in 2010.

Goss, who played for Norwich between 1984 and 1996, said he was "delighted" to return to the club.

The father-of-two said: "I am so proud to represent this football club that has never left my heart since I moved here in 1981/82 as a young lad with a bucket full of hopes and dreams.

Norwich City legend Jeremy Goss.; Photo: Bill Smith Norwich City legend Jeremy Goss.; Photo: Bill Smith

"For me, it is extraordinary how my life has gone full circle."

One of Goss' most memorable moments while playing for Norwich was when he scored the opening goal against Bayern in the 1993 UEFA Cup.

The Canaries went on to win 2-1 and became the first and only English club to ever win at the Munich Olympic Stadium.

Despite the Welsh midfielder being one of Norwich's biggest names, he faced hardship in his personal life after his football career ended.

Jeremy Goss playing for Norwich. Photo: Supplied Jeremy Goss playing for Norwich. Photo: Supplied

His wife gave birth to their twins three months premature and he initially had no job or house to support them.

Goss, who now lives in Gorleston, said: "It was a tough awakening to the real world."

He later took on an ambassadorial role with Norwich City before joining the NNAB.

"They were the greatest days of my life [playing] for Norwich," Goss said. "And when it comes to an end, it is tough to swap training every day to an office environment."

Goss spent nine years working for the NNAB, initially as a charity fundraiser and then as head of fundraising.

His role saw him embark on a 1,300-mile cycle ride to Bayern Munich from Norwich to raise money for the charity.

Speaking about why he left the NNAB this Easter, Goss said: "A fresh look and a different strategy is good for any charity.

"I needed to step away so the charity could progress in its own way."

Goss' passion for Norwich City has resulted in one of his quotes being painted on a wall at Colney.

It reads: "My legs and lungs, I've left them out there somewhere. My heart and soul is at Carrow Road."