Jeremy Corbyn visits curry house on Norfolk holiday

Former leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn enjoyed a meal at a family-run Indian restaurant while on holiday in Norfolk.

The former leader and his wife visited the Taste of India curry house in Holt.

Mahbubur Rahman, owner of the Indian restaurant on Bull Street, said Mr Corbyn opted for a vegetable korma instead of a spicier alternative.

He said: “It was a complete surprise when he turned up, he was a very nice guy.

“He took the time to speak to us while he was dining and said how much he loved the food. He said he likes coming to Holt on holiday because he likes the scenery.”

This isn’t the first time the business has served a well-known face, with former prime minister John Major having been a regular at the restaurant.

“John Major comes here all the time,” said Mr Rahman. “I think it was him that recommended Jeremy Corbyn.”