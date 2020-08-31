Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza Archant

The owner of a new restaurant says he was thrilled after getting a visit from Jeremy Corbyn.

The former leader of the Labour party enjoyed a meal with his wife at Coast Pizza and Gyro on Gorleston’s lower prom.

And for owner Kiki Kikis it was a memorable occasion.

He said: “To serve Jeremy Corbyn in my first week of trading is amazing.”

Mr Corbyn’s visit to the seaside spot comes after the former leader enjoyed a vegetable korma during a visit with his wife to the Taste of India curry house in Holt.

Having recently take over the Coast Pizza restaurant and bar on Gorleston seafront, Mr Kikis said: “Some people are saying I’m mad for taking on a restaurant during lockdown and in the current climate.

“However, I have been a victim of the current climate and lost my job of eight years working in the oil and gas industry.

“I have always been involved in catering one way or another and always thought of doing something like this but the opportunity never came up – basically COVID forced my decision.”

Mr Kikis said he has “only been trading for seven days” when he welcomed the former Labour party leader.

He said: “He and his wife shared a vegetarian pizza and loaded nacho chilli fries.

“His wife loved them that much she took a bag of our chillies home with her!

“I found Mr Corbyn and his wife very pleasant and enjoyed their company.

“They loved our food too, which is a bonus.

“He mentioned how he loves the Norfolk coastal line and often frequents Norfolk, so we hope to see him again sometime.”

Mr Kikis said that although the restuarant has been closed since the start of the year he hopes to “breathe new life into the building.”

He said: “My plan is to run it as it is, under the current name and style, until the close season and then do a light refurbishment and make changes to the menu and rebrand.

“I have some amazing plans for this place and can’t wait to show you all.

“However, since Mr Corbyn and his wife loved their meal so much, as well as all my other lovely customers, I’m thinking most of the current menu has to stay.”