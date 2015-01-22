Search

Advanced search

Prince Andrew to 'step back' from two Norfolk patronages

PUBLISHED: 17:15 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:15 22 November 2019

Royal Norwich Golf Club that was granted its royal status in 1936. Prince Andrew visiting the club in its centenary year 1993. Photo: Steve Adams

Royal Norwich Golf Club that was granted its royal status in 1936. Prince Andrew visiting the club in its centenary year 1993. Photo: Steve Adams

Under-fire royal Prince Andrew is to step down from his patronages at two Norwich golf clubs.

Royal Norwich Golf Club that was granted its royal status in 1936. Prince Andrew visiting the club in its centenary year 1993. Photo: Steve AdamsRoyal Norwich Golf Club that was granted its royal status in 1936. Prince Andrew visiting the club in its centenary year 1993. Photo: Steve Adams

The Duke of York is resigning from 200 charities and other organisation after announcing he is to step down from public life.

The news comes after the prince was quizzed by the BBC over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, prompting a storm of criticism.

The prince will no longer be patron at the Royal Norwich Golf Club, which he has supported since 2013 and Hunstanton Golf Club, which he has been a patron of since 1996.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said: "The Duke has stepped back from his public duties and patronages. We do not expect him to be undertaking any activity in support of the patronages during this period."

Royal Norwich Golf Club that was granted its royal status in 1936. Photo: Steve AdamsRoyal Norwich Golf Club that was granted its royal status in 1936. Photo: Steve Adams

The prince announced on November 20 that he was "stepping back from public duties for the foreseeable future" following links to Epstein, which he said had become a "major disruption" to the royal family.

You may also want to watch:

One of Mr Epstein's accusers, Virginia Giuffre has claimed she was forced to have sex with the duke three times. The prince has always denied any form of sexual contact or relationship with her.

In 2013, members of the Royal Norwich Golf Club celebrated after the prince became a patron in its 125th anniversary.

File photo dated 22/1/2015 of the Duke of York who announced he would step down from public duties for the File photo dated 22/1/2015 of the Duke of York who announced he would step down from public duties for the "foreseeable future".

Then general manager Phil Grice said: "It's a lovely, lovely accolade. We've been a royal club for more than 100 years or so and for us to have it enhanced by Prince Andrew by him agreeing to be the patron of the club is fantastic."

But a spokesman for Royal Norwich Golf Club, which recently moved from Hellesdon to Weston Longville, said today: "We are currently in dialogue with the Palace regarding Prince Andrew's patronage of the organisation as we recognise his decision to step back from public life and the seriousness of the wider issues surrounding recent events."

The club will keep the 'royal' name despite the prince's disassociation, as it was granted its royal status in 1936.

He became a patron of Hunstanton golf club in 1996 and faced controversy for using official helicopters to attend golf parties and games.

Hunstanton Golf Club refused to comment.

Most Read

‘Nightmare’ traffic from village to NDR ‘is killing businesses’

Edi Gashi, who owns a car wash in Horsford, has called the traffic and Holt Road a

Gang of youths calling themselves ‘Bungay mafia’ are ‘intimidating’ town

The Buttercross, Bungay. Picture: Nick Butcher

Hunt for mystery couple filmed mid-proposal on beach

A community are searching to find a mystery couple caught on camera proposing on Sheringham Beach: Picture: Submitted

Staff offered support after three ambulance workers die in two weeks

The ambulance service reported the deaths on their staff intranet. Photo: EEAST

Pair struck off for abusing council’s pool car rules

Suffolk County Council has not ruled out another review in the future over the misuse of pool cars. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘The cat is banned’ - Tesco’s fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The cheapest house for sale in Norfolk? This house on Napoleon Place, Yarmouth, is coming up at auction for £45,000

Rise and fall of Patrick Fisher: ‘Gentleman of the brewery trade’ with a murky past

Patrick Fisher, pictured in 2015 in the Ten Bells. This pub has no connection with Fisher now. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Staff offered support after three ambulance workers die in two weeks

The ambulance service reported the deaths on their staff intranet. Photo: EEAST

Prince Andrew to ‘step back’ from two Norfolk patronages

Royal Norwich Golf Club that was granted its royal status in 1936. Prince Andrew visiting the club in its centenary year 1993. Photo: Steve Adams

Police called to parish council meeting over ‘verbal and physical abuse’

Police were called to a parish council meeting in The Street, Hindolveston. Picture: Google Maps

TEAM NEWS: Lewis to miss Everton; Drmic out until New Year

Josip Drmic has been ruled out until the New Year with a hamstring injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teenagers who hand in wallet containing £300 reunite with its owner

A group of teenagers from Swaffham handed in a wallet containing hundreds of pounds of cash. Pictured are the 14-year-olds Leo Nixon, Noah Haynes, Braydon Nellist and Kenton Thompson-Jones. Picture: Gordon Hayes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists