Tribute to keen mountain biker who died on ride

Cyclists at Thetford Forest heading out on a bike ride in memory of Jason Nunn. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Cyclists gathered to pay tribute to a "keen and lively" mountain biker who died following a cardiac arrest while out on a ride.

More than 250 people took to Thetford Forest on Sunday, December 5 to celebrate Jason Nunn's life and to take part in a special memorial ride in honour of what he "loved and enjoyed".

Mr Nunn, 48, from Thetford, who was a member of HKR XC Team, was riding in High Lodge on Saturday, November 13 and suffered a cardiac arrest.

Jason Nunn died while out cycling in Thetford Forest. - Credit: Family photo

His friends carried out CPR before emergency services arrived on scene, which involved an East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) land next to the incident in the forest.

Two units from the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), a doctor, and a critical care paramedic also attended the scene.

Chris Harley, organiser of the memorial ride and friend of Mr Nunn, said he was "over the moon" over how many people gathered to show their support.

Chris Harley, organiser of the memory ride for Jason Nunn, speaking before the event begins. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Nunn's wife, Kim, also thanked Mr Harley for his efforts in organising the event, all those that gathered, supporters and emergency service crews "who did everything they could to help" her husband on the day.

She said: "J was a very keen mountain biker, today is for him.

"He's definitely here with us in spirit - he'd never want to miss out.

"In fact knowing J, he's already garmented up and gone the minute I started talking.

Kim, wife of Jason Nunn, speaking at the memory ride at Thetford Forest. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

"Thanks everyone, it means a lot."

Mr Nunn's family including his father led the ride in support of the EAAA, followed by members of the HKR team, cyclists and families.

Stephen Walsh, who used to race with Mr Nunn, said taking part in the ride was a "fitting tribute to what he loved and enjoyed".

Cyclists gathered at Thetford Forest ready to head out on a bike ride in memory of Jason Nunn. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

Joe Dowsing, critical care paramedic, who responded to the incident in November, said the air ambulance flight from Cambridge to the forest took around 10 minutes, which he said highlights the "importance" of what the charity does.

And Chris Hawthorne, leading operations manager at EEAST, expressed the importance of people learning on scene CPR.

Simon de Laat, volunteer fundraiser for EAAA, said each mission flight costs around £3,500, adding that it is events like this that help the charity deliver life-saving care as it is funded by donations.

Simon de Laat, volunteer fundraiser for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Joe Dowsing, critical care paramedic for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, and Chris Hawthorne, leading operations manager, at the memory ride for Jason Nunn at Thetford Forest. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

More than £8,000 has been raised for the EAAA in memory of Mr Nunn.

To donate visit 'Ride for Jason' JustGiving page here.

Cyclists gathered at Thetford Forest ready to head out on a bike ride in memory of Jason Nunn. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Danielle Booden

