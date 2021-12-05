Tribute to keen mountain biker who died on ride
- Credit: Danielle Booden
Cyclists gathered to pay tribute to a "keen and lively" mountain biker who died following a cardiac arrest while out on a ride.
More than 250 people took to Thetford Forest on Sunday, December 5 to celebrate Jason Nunn's life and to take part in a special memorial ride in honour of what he "loved and enjoyed".
Mr Nunn, 48, from Thetford, who was a member of HKR XC Team, was riding in High Lodge on Saturday, November 13 and suffered a cardiac arrest.
His friends carried out CPR before emergency services arrived on scene, which involved an East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) land next to the incident in the forest.
Two units from the East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST), a doctor, and a critical care paramedic also attended the scene.
Chris Harley, organiser of the memorial ride and friend of Mr Nunn, said he was "over the moon" over how many people gathered to show their support.
Mr Nunn's wife, Kim, also thanked Mr Harley for his efforts in organising the event, all those that gathered, supporters and emergency service crews "who did everything they could to help" her husband on the day.
She said: "J was a very keen mountain biker, today is for him.
Most Read
- 1 A coach 'filled with people' and a van crash on the NDR
- 2 Broads pub once visited by Chelsea players shuts for good
- 3 Body found in woods near Mildenhall
- 4 One person rescued after crash on A47
- 5 'Like touching grim reaper's nose': Teenager lucky to be alive after crash
- 6 Heavy winds set to hit Norfolk as yellow weather warning issued
- 7 Norfolk's oldest woman dies, aged 110
- 8 'Squatter' couple become legal owners of land as saga continues
- 9 ‘We need action now’: Flood hit Broads business backs river barrier calls
- 10 Tributes to 'kind and caring' Norwich man with a love of chess and walking
"He's definitely here with us in spirit - he'd never want to miss out.
"In fact knowing J, he's already garmented up and gone the minute I started talking.
"Thanks everyone, it means a lot."
Mr Nunn's family including his father led the ride in support of the EAAA, followed by members of the HKR team, cyclists and families.
Stephen Walsh, who used to race with Mr Nunn, said taking part in the ride was a "fitting tribute to what he loved and enjoyed".
Joe Dowsing, critical care paramedic, who responded to the incident in November, said the air ambulance flight from Cambridge to the forest took around 10 minutes, which he said highlights the "importance" of what the charity does.
And Chris Hawthorne, leading operations manager at EEAST, expressed the importance of people learning on scene CPR.
Simon de Laat, volunteer fundraiser for EAAA, said each mission flight costs around £3,500, adding that it is events like this that help the charity deliver life-saving care as it is funded by donations.
More than £8,000 has been raised for the EAAA in memory of Mr Nunn.
To donate visit 'Ride for Jason' JustGiving page here.