Coronavirus: Recruitment agency lends helping hand to local community

Director of Jark Norfolk, Kelly Cartwright, has been helping to support the local community during the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Jark Norfolk Archant

Find out what the director of an award-winning recruitment agency in Norfolk has been doing to support the local community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Branch manager Astral Chapman, left, with director of Jark Norfolk, Kelly Cartwright. Picture: Jark Norfolk Branch manager Astral Chapman, left, with director of Jark Norfolk, Kelly Cartwright. Picture: Jark Norfolk

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to sweep across the region, people have been going out of their way to support those in need.

Whether that involves everyday tasks like checking in on an elderly neighbour or more life-changing actions such as those who have returned or volunteered to support the NHS, contributions both big and small have been making a noticeable impact. Over the last couple of weeks social media feeds have come to life with stories of local people doing all they can to support their communities.

Kelly Cartwright, managing director of award-winning construction recruitment agency Jark Norfolk, and branch manager Astral Chapman, have been engaged in a wide range of different activities in their efforts to help – from providing direct support to key workers on the front lines to assisting on building sites to ensure that it’s ‘business as usual’ for some of their key clients in the construction sector.

You may also want to watch:

“Astral and I have been delivering food to local key workers who are unable to get groceries due to their commitment,” Kelly explains.

“I have been providing free labour to one of my clients to support them in order for them to deliver their plots on time for legal completion.

“We have also been at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital as well as James Paget carrying out face fit testing to front line workers.

“We feel at this time we need to support our local community to get through this difficult period.

Kelly Cartwright and Astral Chapman, of Jark Norfolk, have been lending a hand to their local community, from helping to face fit masks at local hospitals to completing work on-site for some of their key construction clients. Picture: Jark Norfolk Kelly Cartwright and Astral Chapman, of Jark Norfolk, have been lending a hand to their local community, from helping to face fit masks at local hospitals to completing work on-site for some of their key construction clients. Picture: Jark Norfolk

“We help and support people daily in our ‘usual’ job of recruitment, so it is in our nature. I think it is important to step up and help where we can – we are all experiencing a very unsettling time, so we all just need to stick together through this.”

If you or your business is going the extra mile to help out your community, please get in touch by emailing rebecca.macnaughton@archant.co.uk