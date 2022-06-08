Janet Street-Porter wears crown made by Suffolk store on Loose Women

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter wore a crown made by The Needlecraft Shop in Beccles for the ITV show - Credit: ITV Studios

A woolen crown knitted by staff at a shop in Suffolk has made it to television screens across the country after it was worn by a Loose Women star.

Janet Street-Porter, who moved to south Norfolk in 2019, was on the lookout for a jubilee-themed headpiece on Saturday, June 5, in Beccles.

She spotted the creation in the window of The Needlecraft Shop in Station Road and popped inside to try it on.

Shop assistant Wendy Ruffles, who made the crown, said: "She came into town looking for something to wear for the jubilee.

"After trying it on in the shop she said 'that would do fine'."

A close-up of the crown worn by Janet Street-Porter on ITV's Loose Women - Credit: The Needlecraft Shop

The crown appeared on the Loose Women star's head during the episode on Tuesday, June 7.

Her fellow stars dubbed her Queen Janet and Ruth Langsford said "we love the crown, it's very clever".

Ms Ruffles had made the crown a few weeks prior ready for the Queen's celebrations at the weekend.

Loose Women is aired on ITV on weekdays from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.