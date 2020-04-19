Video

Uplifting video shows entire hospital applaud for Covid-19 patient with all clear

The heartwarming footage, released by the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, shows a patient wheeled out of her ward by a porter to the rapturous applause of hospital workers who oversaw her care. Photo: James PAget University Hospital Archant

‘You can’t tell because of the PPE but we were all crying!’

“You can’t tell because of the PPE but we were all crying!”

Those were the words of a hospital nurse who was overwhelmed at the moment a coronavirus patient who had been given the all clear was applauded by doctors and nurses while leaving hospital.

Overwhelmed and holding back tears, the patient claps back to the hospital staff who are dressed head-to-toe in PPE, even reaching out to give high fives and embrace those who looked after her.

As she leaves the hospital the patient covers her face in shock of the response as those nearby begin to cheer for her.

The patient’s daughter said she was so happy to see the video of her “amazingly strong mum coming home.”

Chair of the James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Anna Davidson, said: “This was wonderful to watch and shows the compassion and kindness of our people.”

A ward sister on one of the hospital’s short stay units added: “[This] brought a tear to my eye. Well done #teamssmu for the support given to this family at such an awful time and for giving such a lovely send off.”

Ali Bunn, a nurse at the hospital seen in the video, said: “You can’t tell because of the PPE but we were all crying!”