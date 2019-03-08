Search

Advanced search

Award-winning Norfolk playwright bases new London show on seaside town

PUBLISHED: 15:54 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:54 15 October 2019

Writer James McDermott

Writer James McDermott

A playwright from north Norfolk has based his new London show on Cromer Pier and the town's residents.

The new play called Time and Tide by James McDermott, from High Kelling will be performed at London's Park Theatre.

The award-winning 26-year-old's former plays include Fast Food, which starred Jude Law, Street Life, and Rubber Ring, which was a highlight of the Holt Festival in 2017.

Mr McDermott said: "The town of Cromer, specifically the pier, is the inspiration for the show, and focuses on Norfolk residents battling on against economic hardships.

"I find Norfolk a great metaphor for Britain. From the outside it looks picturesque, but inside there's the claustrophobia and all the maladies of Britain.

"On the smaller level Norfolk is a beautiful place, but there are lots of things going on underneath that are grittier. There are the council estates and the drug problems. There's a real working class mentality, and that's the underbelly of Norfolk." Born in Weybourne, Mr McDermott went to school in Lincolnshire before doing a masters in scriptwriting at UEA.

He is now an associate artist at HighTide and Norwich Arts Centre and resident play-writing teacher at Norwich Theatre Royal. The new play concerns May, who runs a crumbling cafe on the end of Cromer Pier and her delivery man, Ken, who is running out of customers, thanks to Costa. 

Another character, Nemo, is desperate to tread the boards in London while his unrequited love, Daz, is burying his head in the sand over his best mate leaving. A spokesperson from Relish Theatre, the group performing Time and Tide, said: "We are proud to present the world premiere of award-winning writer James McDermott's new play."

Relish Theatre is a previously Norwich-based theatre company dedicated to creating work that appeals to a non-theatre going audience, and to showcasing the work of regional talent.

Time and Tide, which has been longlisted for The Verity Bargate Award and the Bruntwood and Papatango Playwriting Prizes, will run at Park Theatre between February 5 and 28.

For more information visit www.parktheatre.co.uk/whats-on/time-and-tide.

Most Read

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Dream job selling sweets turns sour for shop owner

Brogan Smith, owner of Thompson's Sweet Shop in Hunstanton. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Four men save woman from Golden Triangle driveway sex attack

Antanas Paukste was jailed for 15 months after he admitted committing an offence with intent to commit a sexual offence in Norwich. PIC: Norfolk Police.

How brothers built business from selling Argos stock in shed to £2m turnover

The CNC Group warehouse. Inset (L-R): Jamie and Ollie Cox. Picture: CNC Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Police issue warning after catching 27 drivers on ‘no access’ road in 90 minutes

Access restrictions in place in White Horse Lane, Trowse. Police have issued a warning after catching 27 drivers breaching the restrictions in a single morning. Picture: South Norfolk Police

Puppy with rare markings stolen from garden

The puppy which was stolen from a garden in Wisbech Picture: Katie Welbourn

Colman family to end 25-year contract with Broads Authority over Whitlingham Country Park

Daffodils overlooking large broad at Whitlingham Country Park, Norwich

‘People don’t say anything for fear of reprisals’ – Life on estates hit by drug issues

What is it like living in a neighbourhood with a drug problem? We visit estates in Norfolk to find out. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists