Norfolk footballer causes a stir more than 1,300 miles away from home with unique outfit choice

PUBLISHED: 16:00 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 25 June 2019

Jake Imrie pictured wearing a Porto FC football shirt. Picture: Connor Southwell, Ben Ambrose and Robert Groom.

A footballer's distinctive fashion choice has sparked a unique friendship between two clubs - hitting the back of the net with fans more than 1,300 miles away.

When Dereham Town Football Club recently signed Jake Imrie, it had no idea of the impact it would have across the sporting community.

The defender, who joined the Magpies this month, was featured in an introductory video posted on the team's Twitter feed on Sunday June 23 wearing an FC Porto shirt.

Word quickly spread and the clip has since gone viral across the web with fans both in Norfolk and Portugal praising Imrie's outfit choice.

The 28-year-old, who is from Harleston but spends his week working as an insurance broker in London, said he made the purchase during a recent visit to Porto, in northwest Portugal.

Jake Imrie has been signed by Dereham Town FC. Picture: DEREHAM TOWN FCJake Imrie has been signed by Dereham Town FC. Picture: DEREHAM TOWN FC

"If I'm honest, it was just a random purchase because I really liked the shirt," he said of the new kit, which was released earlier this month.

"I just chucked it on that morning and the rest, as they say, is history. I've never been so popular in my whole life. It's been a busy week."

Imrie, who previously played for Harleston Town in south Norfolk, said the support from Portuguese fans had been exciting - especially as the new signing has yet to kick a ball for the club. He is hoping to play his first match on July 9 in a friendly against Bungay.

The video was filmed as part of a new project by My Football Writer videographers Connor Southwell, Ben Ambrose and Robert Groom and has received hundreds of shares, likes, and retweets, as well as numerous comments from Porto FC fans.

Aldiss Park, the home of Dereham Town Football Club. Picture: Ian BurtAldiss Park, the home of Dereham Town Football Club. Picture: Ian Burt

The 10-month documentary will be covering the club's 2019/20 season on an access all areas basis, to give an insight into all aspects of the club. The episodes will be published monthly.

Dereham Town is currently in the Isthmian League North Division.

And as well as the mid-Norfolk club, which is based at Aldiss Park off Norwich Road, gaining a large following from Portuguese fans, the former Champions League winners, Porto FC, has also welcomed the support with clips of the video being shown on Porto TV and featured in the FC Porto daily newsletter.

Aldiss Park, the home of Dereham Town FC. Picture: Ian BurtAldiss Park, the home of Dereham Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt

