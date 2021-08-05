Jaguar crashed by multi-millionaire at Snetterton in 1964 to be restored

Published: 5:07 PM August 5, 2021

The car in its original state after crashing at Snetterton. - Credit: E-Type UK

An E-Type Jaguar crashed by a notorious multi-millionaire at Snetterton circuit in 1964 is set to be restored to mint condition.

Owned by Yorkshire millionaire, Tom Casson, the car was brought to an end just three months into its life in December 1964, when Mr Casson hurtled into a tyre wall on the track damaging most of the bodywork.

The car remained in its damaged state for the rest of Mr Casson's ownership, before it was sold in 1966.

It had a mere 2,805 miles on the odometer at the time, and the car did not turn a wheel for 40 years under its second owner.

This owner made their own cosmetic repairs including a new door, floor pan, rear wing, sill, and bonnet.

Snetterton Race Circuit during a group testing session. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

However, new work which is almost complete has seen the car totally restored to its original state right down to the nuts and bolts.

E-Type UK, which acquired the car in an auction, specialises in restoring the classic model and will complete a total restoration.

Most of the car's mechanical parts were preserved despite the crash, meaning most of the company's work has been cosmetic, and included refurbishing its fuel tank, brake reservoir pipes, bonnet locking latches, and period-dated ignition coil.

Elsewhere, the car's 4.2-litre engine will be fully dismantled and rebuilt to its standard specification and the original 4-speed synchromesh gearbox will also receive a total rebuild.

Modern practical upgrades will also be subtly incorporated into the rebuild, including superior H4 headlights for total visibility when driving at night, an electronic ignition and a bluetooth-enabled radio.

On the inside the car’s original seats and dashboard top remain in a condition which has allowed the company to restore them using leather repair techniques, bringing the cabin back to its former standard.

How restorers hope the car will look when work is complete. - Credit: E-Type UK

Now all that remains is the blasting process, which will remove any remnants of rust that may compromise the structural rigidity of the car.

The car is a Series 1 4.2, produced between 1964-1967, which is one of the most desirable and valuable E-type models of all.

