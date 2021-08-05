News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Jaguar crashed by multi-millionaire at Snetterton in 1964 to be restored

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:07 PM August 5, 2021   
The car in its original state after crashing at Snetterton.

The car in its original state after crashing at Snetterton. - Credit: E-Type UK

An E-Type Jaguar crashed by a notorious multi-millionaire at Snetterton circuit in 1964 is set to be restored to mint condition.

Owned by Yorkshire millionaire, Tom Casson, the car was brought to an end just three months into its life in December 1964, when Mr Casson hurtled into a tyre wall on the track damaging most of the bodywork.

The car remained in its damaged state for the rest of Mr Casson's ownership, before it was sold in 1966.

The car in its original state after crashing at Snetterton.

The car in its original state after crashing at Snetterton. - Credit: E-Type UK

It had a mere 2,805 miles on the odometer at the time, and the car did not turn a wheel for 40 years under its second owner.

This owner made their own cosmetic repairs including a new door, floor pan, rear wing, sill, and bonnet.

Snetterton Race Circuit during a group testing session. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snetterton Race Circuit during a group testing session. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2020

You may also want to watch:

However, new work which is almost complete has seen the car totally restored to its original state right down to the nuts and bolts.

The car in its original state after crashing at Snetterton.

The car in its original state after crashing at Snetterton. - Credit: E-Type UK

E-Type UK, which acquired the car in an auction, specialises in restoring the classic model and will complete a total restoration.

Most Read

  1. 1 New virus named after Norfolk village
  2. 2 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  3. 3 Latitude labelled 'Covid fest' by health boss as staff forced to isolate
  1. 4 Holiday park bosses pay tribute to 'popular' worker murdered in Norfolk village
  2. 5 No club record bid from City for Armstrong
  3. 6 Driving instructor shares terrifying videos of NDR near misses
  4. 7 'Destination' fish and chip restaurant for sale
  5. 8 New landlords hope to serve up Thai food in suburban pub
  6. 9 Full-back signs for Burnley after Canaries release
  7. 10 Eleven people taken to hospital after Banham Poultry chemical spill

Most of the car's mechanical parts were preserved despite the crash, meaning most of the company's work has been cosmetic, and included refurbishing its fuel tank, brake reservoir pipes, bonnet locking latches, and period-dated ignition coil.

Elsewhere, the car's 4.2-litre engine will be fully dismantled and rebuilt to its standard specification and the original 4-speed synchromesh gearbox will also receive a total rebuild.

The car in its original state after crashing at Snetterton.

The car in its original state after crashing at Snetterton. - Credit: E-Type UK

Modern practical upgrades will also be subtly incorporated into the rebuild, including superior H4 headlights for total visibility when driving at night, an electronic ignition and a bluetooth-enabled radio.

On the inside the car’s original seats and dashboard top remain in a condition which has allowed the company to restore them using leather repair techniques, bringing the cabin back to its former standard.

How restorers hope the car will look when work is complete.

How restorers hope the car will look when work is complete. - Credit: E-Type UK

Now all that remains is the blasting process, which will remove any remnants of rust that may compromise the structural rigidity of the car.

The car is a Series 1 4.2, produced between 1964-1967, which is one of the most desirable and valuable E-type models of all.

The car in its original state after crashing at Snetterton.

The car in its original state after crashing at Snetterton. - Credit: E-Type UK








Norwich News
Thetford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A police officer stood at the front of a property on Middleton Crescent in New Costessey where two p

Norfolk Live

Brother and sister found dead in their home are named

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Cloud Nine's website gave the impression of a festival atmosphere but campers reported a lack of activities.

'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Mason, aged 46, was last seen on Friday at a campsite in Waxham.

Norfolk Live

Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus