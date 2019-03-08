Canaries honour Fan of the Season who raised thousands for club's charity
PUBLISHED: 21:41 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 21:44 30 April 2019
Archant
A Canaries superfan who has raised thousands for the club’s charity has been named Fan of the Season 2018-19.
Jacob Bowles, 24, has been a home and away season ticket holder since 2010 and has hardly missed a game since.
He was nominated for his good work in supporting Norwich City's Community Sports Foundation (CSF) through his On the Stall City pop-up shop at Norwich Market, which has raised nearly £3,500 for the charity.
Jacob is on the autistic spectrum and has received support from CSF in recent years. He wanted to do something to give back to the charity and so launched the stall with his parents Andy and Sharon.
City fans voted in their thousands to name Jacob the worthy winner of the title and the announcement was made on April 19.
On why he thinks Norwich is the best team in the world, Jacob said: “It's a very nice team to support, with good football and a great fan base and they are very exciting to follow.”
He said his favourite Norwich City player was Teemu Pukki, and he has even named his Havanese puppy Teemu.
“He's a very good player,” Jacob said. “He defends, he runs on the pitch very quickly, he knows he's going to score a goal and he's a top finisher.”
Originally from Essex, the Bowles family have been City fans since 2007 and have only missed one game since 2010.
On Norwich City's victory to promotion, Jacob said: “I am absolutely excited.”
Norwich Market will see the return of the family's On the Stall City shop on Monday, May 20, between 11am-4pm, until Thursday, May 23.
The family raised more than £1,500 for the club's CSF community hub The Nest, near Norwich Airport, by selling second-hand shirts, match programmes, pin badges, signed books and treasures dating back to the 1950s.
The stall gives Jacob the opportunity to talk to more people about football and many of the items that have been sold were from his own personal collection.
Further dates for On the Stall City in June can be found at: onthestallcity.com.