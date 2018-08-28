Search

TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

PUBLISHED: 15:33 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:08 06 November 2018

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The act that will turn on the Christmas lights in Norwich this year has finally been revealed.

Britain's Got Talent finalists Jack and Tim Goodacre, from Eccles, Norfolk. PHOTO: ITVBritain's Got Talent finalists Jack and Tim Goodacre, from Eccles, Norfolk. PHOTO: ITV

Jack and Tim Goodacre, the father and son duo from Eccles who rose to fame on the most recent series of Britain’s Got Talent, have been chosen to turn on the city’s festive lights this year.

The celebration, organised by Norwich City Council, will take place from 6pm on Thursday 15 November and the festivities will also include a parade, live music and a Santa’s grotto.

Tim said: “Jack and I are so excited to have been given the honour of switching on the lights in the city we used to busk in. It will top off a fantastic year for us.”

Councillor Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council, said: “Our Christmas Switch On promises to be a wonderful evening for families to start feeling festive, and I look forward to seeing the city illuminated again.”

Last year saw local TV legend Helen McDermott switch on the lights, and in 2016 Ed Balls came to Norwich to do the honours.

Who would you have liked to see turn on the Christmas lights? Let us know in the comments.

