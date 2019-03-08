Man died at care home after a 'period of choking'

A man died at Ivydene care home in Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Archant Library Archant

A 60-year-old man died at a care home after a ‘period of choking’, an inquest has heard.

John Reeve lived at Ivydene Residential Home in Station Road, Ormesby St Margaret, near Great Yarmouth, where he died on March 31 this year.

You may also want to watch:

At the inquest opening in Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, the medical cause of death was recorded as due to hypertensive heart disease and food bolus aspiration.

Senior coroner for Norfolk, Jacqueline Lake, said Mr Shreeve died at his home address after a period of choking.

The court heard Mr Shreeve was born on December 13, 1958, and his place of birth is unknown. He was identified by carer Theresa Smith, who had known him for 17 years.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest until October 22.