See inside the renovated air raid shelter hidden in a back garden

PUBLISHED: 08:00 07 December 2019

Ivan Adcock has renovated his Air Raid Shelter in his garden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Ivan Adcock has renovated his Air Raid Shelter in his garden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

When Ivan Adcock decided to investigate what lay at the bottom of his garden he had no idea it would lead to a bomb scare and four tonnes of rumble.

Ivan Adcock has renovated his Air Raid Shelter in his garden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Ivan Adcock has renovated his Air Raid Shelter in his garden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The 57-year-old had known there was an abandoned air raid shelter in the garden of his Trafford Road house in Norwich since he moved into the property in the 1980s.

But it was only in March 2017 that he decided to start investigating properly.

More than a year later Mr Adcock has excavated the L-shaped concrete bunker, cleared almost four tonnes of rumble from within it and made a host of discoveries along the way.

He said: "I thought [in the past] that it would be too expensive to do up and then what motivated me to do it was my mental health, I was struggling a little bit and thought I needed a project."

Ivan Adcock has renovated his Air Raid Shelter in his garden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Ivan Adcock has renovated his Air Raid Shelter in his garden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

That project started a process which would involve 10 months of heavy labour, calling the Ministry of Defence when he mistook a sash window weight for an incendiary device, a deep dive into Norfolk's archives and picking up new lots of skills.

Mr Adcock said the project had taken him in places he'd never imagined.

Ivan Adcock has renovated his Air Raid Shelter in his garden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Ivan Adcock has renovated his Air Raid Shelter in his garden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

"If I had known it was underneath my garden for 60 odd years I would have dug it up straight away," he said.

"I just started out of curiosity, a huge thing with mental health is occupying my mind so now I sit down there and it's great."

Mr Adcock said he had done some research into the shelter's past. He said: "It's not an Anderson shelter, it's not a Morrison shelter, this is a concrete shelter, someone said it might be a communication bunker - but then I thought why has it been built in back garden of somebody's house? It was built really well and it's got lots of features."

Ivan Adcock has renovated his Air Raid Shelter in his garden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019Ivan Adcock has renovated his Air Raid Shelter in his garden. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

After sharing pictures of the shelter on social media Mr Adcock said he had been amazed by the reaction.

"I just think I've bought something back into the community, a lot of my neighbours are asking about it.

"I've been here 30 years but if I move out then it's back in the area."

