It's On The Ball charity delight over £10,000 grant boost

Ben Hardy

Published: 10:46 AM February 10, 2021   
A Norwich charity has launched its biggest-ever testicular cancer awareness campaign. Photo: Rose an

It's On The Ball trustees - Credit: Archant

A men's testicular cancer charity based in Norwich has received a timely £10,000 grant boost as it continues to plan fund-raising events.

It's On The Ball received the funding from the National Lottery this week to help it continue to raise awareness of a form of cancer which men still find embarrassing to discuss. 

Chairman of trustees John Overton, 74, said: "It's a question of always trying to generate money. In this day and age charities are struggling. It brought a smile to everyone's faces on a Monday." 

The charity works closely with the specialist testicular cancer team at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and provides hospital packs for those going for a testicular operation. 

It's On The Ball also gives presentations across the eastern region, visiting schools, football clubs and companies, with Norwich City players helping out.

Mr Overton said: "Some guys like to bury their heads in the sand. We ask them to check themselves once a month when they have a shower.

"All the trustees have had it [testicular cancer], that's why it was formed as they all came out the other side." 

Recently, the charity supported an American University of East Anglia (UEA) student who had cancer. 

Mr Overton said: "We have supported him all the way through this trying and worrying time. His parents were so grateful they organised a fundraising event for the charity and raised a fantastic sum of £3,000." 

The charity has a new slogan every month with the current one being 'So Don't Be Bonkers, Check Your Conkers'. 

It's On The Ball has a fund-raising evening called 'If It's Laughter You're After' lined up for November 13, dependent on the pandemic situation.

A total of 140 tickets have already been allocated for the event featuring entertainers Olly Day and Nigel Syer. 

Trustees are also planning a garden party hosted by the Bishop of Norwich, and continue to look out for unused or unwanted presents for raffles or auctions. 

If detected in its early stages, 98pc of testicular cancer cases are treated successfully and the majority of those men diagnosed go on to lead a healthy, long life.

Further details about the charity can be found on our website, www.itsontheball.org.

