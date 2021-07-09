Is Gareth Southgate's surname from Norfolk?

Published: 7:48 AM July 9, 2021

He’s the man everyone’s talking about - but did you know his surname could have a Norfolk origin?

According to the charity English Heritage, football manager Gareth Southgate’s surname is likely to originate from one of two places in Norfolk called Southgate, or possibly from the north London suburb of Southgate.

English Heritage's historic properties will fly a specially designed St George's flag featuring the surnames of almost every person in the country on Friday to cheer on the national team.

More than 32,000 names including Kane, Sterling, Pickford and Phillips will feature in either red or white in locations including Dover Castle in Kent, Stonehenge in Wiltshire and Carlisle Castle in Cumbria.

The charity, which manages more than 400 historic monuments, buildings and places, hopes to inspire the public ahead of England's Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

The surnames - from Aamir to Zyla - are arranged alphabetically and capture those with more than 100 occurrences in the country.

English Heritage is also launching a website featuring a digital flag which users can explore online, highlighting the histories of English surnames, from the Romans to Anglo-Saxons, Huguenots and Windrush generation.

It will show that Harry Kane's family name is most common in Newcastle and means "warrior", while Kieran Trippier's means "to dance" and is most popular in Bolton.

England captain Harry Kane - Credit: PA

Harry Maguire's surname is found most in Liverpool and comes from the Irish language Mag Uidhir, which means "son of Odhar" or "son of the dun or pale coloured one".

Harry Maguire playing for England. Pic: Adam Davy/PA Wire. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Matt Thompson, English Heritage's head collections curator, said: "History may be made at Wembley on Sunday and English Heritage is cheering on the team by flying the England flag at our castles and palaces across the country.

"The surnames on our England flag connect the country's past, present and future and we hope that our flag will remind people that everyone living here today - including the Kanes and Sterlings - will shape the England of the future.

"Hopefully, that immediate future will be one in which England have won the Euros."

Members of the public will also be able to submit their own surnames for inclusion in the flag if they are rare.