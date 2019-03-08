British athletes lend support to new children’s charity fundraising campaign

Tim Jenkins, Norfolk community fundraiser, centre, with Commonwealth Games steeplechaser, Iona Lake, and world paratriathlon champion, Iain Dawson, launch EACH's Mile Counts campaign. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Two British athletes are encouraging the people of Norfolk to get active and make each mile count - until they reach a whopping 5,000 miles.

Norfolk Sports Academy’s Iona Lake and Iain Dawson, stars of the 3,000m steeplechase and paratriathlon respectively, have backed East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices’ (EACH) latest fundraising campaign EACH Mile Counts.

The charity is encouraging people to take on a sports challenge in their own way and own time, which could be anything from swimming the length of the Great River Ouse at a community swimming pool to running the distance of the London Marathon throughout the course of April.

Participants are asked to track the miles they swim, cycle or walk on the charity website, where a wall of fame will show who is taking part and what they are doing.

As well as featuring a name and photo, the website will act as a platform for participants to write about their challenge and to make a donation or pay in sponsorship money.

EACH hopes to see the appeal reach 5,000 miles, which symbolises the area the charity covers to offer support and provide services to children and young people with life-threatening conditions in the region.

Iona Lake, who made her Commonwealth Games debut in Australia last year, said: “EACH Mile Counts sounds like a great campaign and I’m looking forward to getting involved and helping support EACH.” Three-time world and three-time European paratriathlon champion Iain Dawson added: “I’m delighted to be able to support EACH. Every mile covered will mean vital support being raised.”

Carol Plunkett, EACH Norfolk fundraising manager, said: “This is a great, big virtual event anyone and everyone can get involved in as it’s all about your challenge, your way. “Take on a challenge that’s difficult for you, irrespective of how difficult it may be to others, and help us continue out vital work.

“This campaign also serves to highlight that more than half the care and support we deliver is out in the community, in family homes and hospitals, with our staff constantly on the move across the 5,000-plus squares miles of East Anglia.

For more information, visit www.each.org.uk/each-mile-counts