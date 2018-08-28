Fire investigation taking place after shed blaze at Lowestoft school
PUBLISHED: 11:04 30 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:25 30 December 2018
Archant
An investigation is under way after a shed fire at a school in Lowestoft.
Firefighters were called at about 9.30am yesterday morning following reports of a fire at St Margaret’s Primary Academy on Church Road.
Two fire crews were mobilised and found a shed alight on the premises. A single hosereel was used to extinguish the blaze and the scene was considered safe just after 10am.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: “The fire does appear to have been started deliberately and an investigation is taking place to find the cause.”
