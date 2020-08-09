Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A woman in her 30s has died despite a major rescue operation after getting into difficulty in the water off the Norfolk coast.

The Sea Palling independent lifeboat during a previous rescue. Picture: Sea Palling lifeboat The Sea Palling independent lifeboat during a previous rescue. Picture: Sea Palling lifeboat

The woman, who has not been named, was said to be one of several people in trouble in the water at Waxham.

HM Coastguard received “multiple 999 calls” just after 5pm on Sunday (August 9) following reports of “multiple people in the water”.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, joined coastguard rescue teams and Sea Palling Lifeboat launched a major rescue operation.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said investigations were continuing after a woman died after getting into difficulties at Waxham.

Superintendent Jason Broome from Norfolk Constabulary said: “Colleagues from Norfolk Coastguard and the East of England Ambulance Service assisted officers with the incident.

“A woman, aged in her 30s, was recovered from the water and she was sadly pronounced dead on arrival at hospital. Her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

“While enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the woman’s death, this is a tragic situation and our condolences are with her family.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received multiple 999 calls just after 5pm reporting multiple persons in the water at Waxham.

“We tasked Sea Palling independent lifeboat and Bacton and Winterton coastguard teams and the rescue helicopter from Humberside to the scene.

“All persons were recovered from the water.”