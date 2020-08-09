Search

Advanced search

Updated

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 23:14 09 August 2020

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A woman in her 30s has died despite a major rescue operation after getting into difficulty in the water off the Norfolk coast.

The Sea Palling independent lifeboat during a previous rescue. Picture: Sea Palling lifeboatThe Sea Palling independent lifeboat during a previous rescue. Picture: Sea Palling lifeboat

A woman in her 30s has died despite a major rescue operation after getting into difficulty in the water off the Norfolk coast.

The woman, who has not been named, was said to be one of several people in trouble in the water at Waxham.

HM Coastguard received “multiple 999 calls” just after 5pm on Sunday (August 9) following reports of “multiple people in the water”.

Emergency services, including police and ambulance, joined coastguard rescue teams and Sea Palling Lifeboat launched a major rescue operation.

You may also want to watch:

A Norfolk Police spokesman said investigations were continuing after a woman died after getting into difficulties at Waxham.

Superintendent Jason Broome from Norfolk Constabulary said: “Colleagues from Norfolk Coastguard and the East of England Ambulance Service assisted officers with the incident.

“A woman, aged in her 30s, was recovered from the water and she was sadly pronounced dead on arrival at hospital. Her death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.

“While enquiries are continuing to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the woman’s death, this is a tragic situation and our condolences are with her family.”

A spokesman for HM Coastguard said: “We received multiple 999 calls just after 5pm reporting multiple persons in the water at Waxham.

“We tasked Sea Palling independent lifeboat and Bacton and Winterton coastguard teams and the rescue helicopter from Humberside to the scene.

“All persons were recovered from the water.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Rescue operation under way after man gets into difficulty in water

The rescue at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Home up for sale in street where businessman is investing millions

The house in Earls Street, for sale for £140,000. Pic: William H Brown

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Rescue operation under way after man gets into difficulty in water

The rescue at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police successfully shut down woodland rave

Police work to shut down a rave in Hilborough, near Swaffham. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘An accident waiting to happen’ - water safety warning after death of man in 20s

Emergency services on the scene at Bawsey Country Park, near King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Norwich City transfer rumours: Fulham in pole position to sign City loan target

RB Leipzig's Ethan Ampadu (left) in action for RB Leipzig in the Champions League this season. Picture: John Walton/PA Images

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff