Body part of man found on beach in Great Yarmouth

A body part belonging to Colin Wood, 53, was found on a beach in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Norfolk Police

A man's body part has been found on the beach in Great Yarmouth.

A fisherman called police at about 1.30am on May 4 after finding a body part on the beach near Wellington Pier.

Police attended the scene and recovered the remains which were taken to the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston.

A Home Office post-mortem exam was completed and following DNA tests the man has been identified.

Pending coroner proceedings, police have provisionally identified the body part as belonging to Colin Wood, 53.

His family has been informed.

An investigation has been launched to establish the circumstances surrounding Mr Wood's death, which is being treated as unexplained.

Detective Chief Inspector Holly Evans, who is leading the enquiry, said: “We are keen to understand how Mr Wood came to be in the water and would like to hear from anyone who may have known him or has information which could help with our enquiries.

“We know that Mr Wood lived in the Great Yarmouth area. He’d had limited contact with friends and family in recent months and as a result we’ve released a photograph of Mr Wood in the hope it could help jog someone’s memory if they’d seen him.”

