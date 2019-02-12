International Women’s Day event being held in Norfolk

An International Women's Day event is being held in King's Lynn on Saturday, March 9.

Women from all over west Norfolk are gathering together to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The event is being by hosted by the North West Norfolk Labour Party from 1-4pm on Saturday March 9 at 26 St James Street in King’s Lynn.

The group’s women’s officer Dr Deborah Holman said: “International Women’s Day was adopted by the United Nations in 1975. Some countries recognise it as a public holiday, others ignore it. We have chosen to celebrate it with an event that will look at the history of women’s right to vote in the UK and across the world.

“We’ll also look at women in trade unions and the suffragette movement. We wanted to put on an event that all women could attend and gain something from. It’s free and children are welcome.”

Refreshments will be available at the event. To register, email deborahholman@live.co.uk.