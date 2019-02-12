Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

International Women’s Day event being held in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 07:00 04 March 2019

An International Women's Day event is being held in King's Lynn on Saturday, March 9.

An International Women's Day event is being held in King's Lynn on Saturday, March 9.

UberImages

Women from all over west Norfolk are gathering together to commemorate International Women’s Day.

The event is being by hosted by the North West Norfolk Labour Party from 1-4pm on Saturday March 9 at 26 St James Street in King’s Lynn.

The group’s women’s officer Dr Deborah Holman said: “International Women’s Day was adopted by the United Nations in 1975. Some countries recognise it as a public holiday, others ignore it. We have chosen to celebrate it with an event that will look at the history of women’s right to vote in the UK and across the world.

“We’ll also look at women in trade unions and the suffragette movement. We wanted to put on an event that all women could attend and gain something from. It’s free and children are welcome.”

Refreshments will be available at the event. To register, email deborahholman@live.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

22 appliances sent to battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Crews to stay overnight as fire still burning at ‘completely destroyed’ business

The aftermath of a fire in Rackheath. Photo: Daniel Bennett

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

Man lines up circle of wheelie bins to protect collapsed carer from vehicles on busy road

Tony Allen, support woker, left, with Adash Stepinski, right, Attleborough Hub.PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Most Read

22 appliances sent to battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Crews to stay overnight as fire still burning at ‘completely destroyed’ business

The aftermath of a fire in Rackheath. Photo: Daniel Bennett

Ambulance boss jets off on three week holiday after staff told to limit time off

East of England Ambulance Trust's deputy chief executive Lindsey Stafford-Scott (centre) Photo: UEA

Man lines up circle of wheelie bins to protect collapsed carer from vehicles on busy road

Tony Allen, support woker, left, with Adash Stepinski, right, Attleborough Hub.PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

22 appliances sent to battle blaze in the early hours of the morning

Fire crews were called to a suspected house fire near Beccles. Picture: PHIL KING

Michael Bailey: Six things learned from Norwich City’s Millwall win – Rules, targets and a talent

An emotional Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich embraces Marco Stiepermann of Norwich at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 02/03/2019

Two more headlining acts have been announced for Newmarket Nights

Kaiser Chiefs are coming to Newmarket Nights Picture: CHUFF MEDIA

Firefighters remain on the scene of Rackheath fire nearly 24 hours after first call

Firefighters are tackling a major blaze at the Rackheath Industrial Estate. Picture: Neil Didsbury

International Women’s Day event being held in Norfolk

An International Women's Day event is being held in King's Lynn on Saturday, March 9.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists