'It is a chance to help children rebuild their futures' - afternoon tea to raise awareness of child sexual abuse charity

PUBLISHED: 13:41 25 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 25 December 2019

Patsy Johnson-Cisse, income and operations director for Fresh Start - new beginnings (right) with sexual abuse workers Lucy Firth (left) and Nicola Peck in the Fresh Start - new beginnings therapy room in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Patsy Johnson-Cisse, income and operations director for Fresh Start - new beginnings (right) with sexual abuse workers Lucy Firth (left) and Nicola Peck in the Fresh Start - new beginnings therapy room in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

SOPHIE WYLLIE

A survivor of childhood abuse, victim of sex trafficking and high-profile whistleblower will be some of the top speakers at a charity's afternoon tea fundraiser.

Minnie Moll, who is ambassador for Fresh Start - new beginnings and chief executive of Jarrold Retail in Norwich. Photo: Minnie MollMinnie Moll, who is ambassador for Fresh Start - new beginnings and chief executive of Jarrold Retail in Norwich. Photo: Minnie Moll

Fresh Start - new beginnings (FSNB), which supports children and teenagers from Norfolk and Suffolk who have been sexually abused is hoping to raise awareness of the problem at a public event on the Norfolk Showground on the edge of Norwich.

The afternoon tea, raising money for FSNB, takes place on Friday, March 6 from 1pm and will feature talks from inspiring speakers.

They will be Minnie Moll, chief executive of Jarrold Retail in Norwich who was sexually abused as a child; former Greater Manchester Police Det Con Maggie Oliver, who was the whistleblower for exposing the poor handling of investigations into the Rochdale child sex abuse ring by Greater Manchester Police; survivor of the sex trade Fiona Bradfoot; and This Morning psychologist Emma Kenney.

Patsy Johnson-Cisse, income and operations director for FSNB, said: "The afternoon tea fundraiser is to raise awareness of the charity within Norfolk. There are professionals and parents who have children that need our services but don't know we exist. This event is an opportunity to find out what we do. For other people it is a chance to get involved with a local charity who want to help children rebuild their futures.

"The charity is important because it gives the children the tools to move forward. Children who are sexually abused feel they are to blame and feel shame. We aim to take away that shame and blame. Every child is entitled to their childhood. We need to grow to meet the demand."

Fresh Start - new beginnings which has 15 staff, started seven years ago in Ipswich and has worked with over 1,300 children.

It expanded into Norfolk in 2015 and opened its Norwich therapy room in February 2018 and runs therapy sessions in Dereham, King's Lynn, Bury St Edmunds and Lowestoft.

The charity works with children aged 18 months to 21 who have been sexually abused with therapy as well as supporting relatives.

Anyone is welcome to the afternoon tea fundraiser and tickets cost £20 per person. Call 01603 558205, email patsy@fsnb.org.uk or visit www.fsnb.org.uk

