BBC presenter announces final broadcast after 23 years

David Whiteley presenting at the launch of the £12 million Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, John Innes Conference Centre, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A popular BBC presenter has announced he will be leaving the company after 23 years.

Star Wars superfan David Whiteley. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Star Wars superfan David Whiteley. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

David Whiteley, who presented Inside Out for 17 years, announced on Twitter on Tuesday his last broadcast would take place this Sunday.

The father-of-two began working at BBC Essex, a moment he described as “exciting and nerve-wracking”.

From BBC Essex he moved to Look East, before producing and directing Inside Out, which came to an end earlier this year.

The avid Star Wars fan has also been able to make two documentaries about the franchise.

He wrote: “As you know Inside Out as a programme was closed, along with it, my post. So it’s with a heavy heart I tell you, that after almost 23 years, I am leaving the BBC.

“Joining the BBC was exciting and nerve-wracking too. I soon fell in love with the job and being on-air.

“It’s been quite the ride. Without the BBC I wouldn’t have started surfing and met some of my best friends on Earth. As for friends, I also met my best friend Amelia at the BBC, and the rest, along with having two amazing daughters, is history.

“I just wanted to say it’s been a real privilege. I’ve worked with some of the best in the business. (too many to name) But the most rewarding thing has been speaking to you on telly and the radio. I’ll miss you.”

Mr Whiteley’s last broadcast will be this Sunday on BBC Radio Norfolk with Treasure Quest, before his final day on October 24.