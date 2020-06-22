Search

Twenty-five-year old man died at home, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 14:25 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 22 June 2020

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

A 25-year-old man with a history of drug use was found unresponsive at home, an inquest has heard.

Ryan Ferguson died at his flat in Dr Torrins Way, New Costessey, on March 25.

At an inquest into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on June 22, Johanna Thompson, assistant coroner for Norfolk, read evidence from Mr Ferguson’s mother and members of the emergency services who attended his address on March 24 and 25 following concerns for his safety.

Mr Ferguson had threatened to take his own life, but later said he had no intention of harming himself, refused medical assistance and was found to have full capacity.

His medical cause of death was given as hanging, with depression listed as a contributing factor.

Following his death the East of England Ambulance Trust carried out an investigation to its handling of Mr Ferguson’s care.

Closing the inquest Ms Thompson gave a conclusion of a drug related death.

• If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.

