Inquests open into deaths of two men missing since speedboat tragedy in 2014

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:48 AM June 11, 2021   
Emergency services recover a boat from the sea off the coast of Lowestoft.

Back in 2014, as emergency services recover a boat from the sea off the coast of Lowestoft. - Credit: Nick Butcher

Inquests into the deaths of two men from Great Yarmouth, who have been missing since their speedboat capsized off the Suffolk coast more than seven years ago, have been opened and adjourned.

Three men were aboard the vessel when its propeller snagged on fishing line near Lowestoft in March 2014, a hearing in Ipswich was told on Friday, June 11.

The body of 43-year-old Peter Chambers, who was wearing a buoyancy aid, was recovered by the coastguard on March 10, 2014.

An inquest later that year heard Greater Suffolk coroner Peter Dean record that Mr Chambers had drowned and his death was accidental.

However, the bodies of the two other men have never been found.

Andrew Porter, 46, and 79-year-old grandfather Malcolm Sayer both lived in the Great Yarmouth area and died "on or about" March 10, 2014, the separate inquest openings at Suffolk Coroner's Court in Ipswich heard.

They had been on a fishing trip with friend Mr Chambers when the blue and white speedboat overturned off the coast of Lowestoft.

Coroner's officer Paul Sermons, reading from a statement, said that Mr Porter and Mr Sayer were in a party of three men who "left Great Yarmouth harbour in a speedboat to recover fishing equipment previously laid".

He said they set out about 10.15am on March 10, 2014.

Mr Sermons said: "Less than four hours later the coastguard was called when debris was seen in the sea 100 metres from Lowestoft.

"The coastguard found the speedboat capsized with the propeller snagged by fishing line."

He said the body of one man was recovered nearby but despite "extensive searches" Mr Porter and Mr Sayer were never found.

He added that the Chief Coroner for England and Wales has given consent for inquests into the deaths of the men to proceed without bodies having been recovered.

Suffolk area coroner Jacqueline Devonish opened and adjourned both hearings for full inquests to be heard at Suffolk Coroner's Court on August 2 this year.

